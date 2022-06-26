OLEAN — Boy Scout Troop 621 of Olean held an Eagle Scout Court of Honor for three Eagle Scouts at the Olean American Legion on Saturday.
Nathan Emery, 18, son of Brad and Monica Emery, achieved the rank of Eagle on Feb. 2. His Eagle project was to rebuild the raised bed gardens at the Olean Food Pantry.
Logan Hellier, 16, son of Jeff and Megan Hellier, became an Eagle Scout on Feb. 10. His Eagle project was to construct two boardwalks over muddy portions of walking trails at the Pfeiffer Nature Center in Portville.
Thomas Scanlon, 17, son of Jim and Beth Scanlon, earned the Eagle rank on June 2. His Eagle project was to construct a fence around the parking lot of the Pfeiffer Nature Center.
Eagle Scouts must earn at least 21 merit badges, 13 of which are required, and hold leadership positions within the troop. These scouts have demonstrated their leadership skills within the troop culminating in these community projects.
"We are very proud of these young men," said Jeff and Shelly Hellier, who have been the scoutmaster and assistant scoutmaster for the past two years.