OLEAN — The city’s Fourth Ward will see three candidates on the ballot Nov. 2.
Sonya McCall will appear on the Democratic and Working Families lines, Linda Edstrom will appear on the Republican and Conservative lines, and Ezra Johnson will appear on the independent United People line.
The election is to replace Steve Barnard, a former alderman who was appointed by Mayor Bill Aiello to fill a vacancy created when Kevin Dougherty resigned in January. Aiello had originally appointed Edstrom to the seat, but the Common Council did not take the appointment up for a vote.
Council members — at the time made up of four Democrats, a Republican and an independent — indicated they wanted an appointee who was not intending on running for a full term to level the playing field in November.
Ward 4 covers the southern blocks of the city’s downtown business district, as well as the Oak Hill neighborhood and part of South Olean. The ward had 1,038 active voters as of Feb. 21, with 397 Democrats, 274 Republicans, 273 independents and 94 with other parties.
Each candidate was provided an identical slate of questions by the Times Herald. The answers have been edited only to conform to the Times Herald’s style, based on that of the Associated Press Stylebook. Candidates’ answers appear in the order in which they appear on the ballot.
MCCALL, a political newcomer, won a primary for the Democratic nod in June over Johnson.
Q: Why are you running?
A: I decided to run because I love this community and believe that as Alderman I will be in a position to help Olean grow into a safer, more vibrant community. I feel that many of the issues facing Olean have been talked about for many years. Now is the time that we must go beyond talking and work together to develop and implement solutions. My diverse experience will bring a fresh perspective and new ideas to the Common Council.
Q: If elected, what would be your No. 1 priority over the next two years, and what would you like to do to address it?
A: My number one priority would be to bring high paying jobs to Olean. So many of the problems that we have start with people not having the financial resources that they need. I believe that Olean is a critical point with the pending loss of Siemens. It is the responsibility of the Council to be proactive in bringing new businesses to Olean and retaining existing businesses. We need to recruit new jobs to the city so that we can attract new residents, expand our tax base and ensure that our residents are able to make a living wage.
Q: What other pressing issues do you think need to be addressed?
A: Over the past few months I have met many Ward 4 residents and have listened to their issues and concerns. Recurring issues that have been brought up to me include the city’s infrastructure, properties that are not kept up to include substandard rental properties, lack of activities for youth and recent increase in criminal behavior. We need to listen to the community and develop plans to address these issues if we want to retain our current residents and businesses and attract new ones to Olean.
Q: What educational and work experience do you bring to the table, and how would that help you address those issues?
A: For the past 5 years I have been employed as a psychiatric home health nurse through the VNA. I have been an adjunct professor in the Sociology department at St. Bonaventure University for the past 20 years. Prior to the VNA I was the associate director for the Council on Addiction Recovery Services for 28 years. I have developed and implanted successful programs in the field of addictions, written successful grants that have brought new programs and money into our community, developed and implemented balanced budgets and worked collaboratively with other professionals to meet the needs of the community. I bring that experience along with a strong history of fiscal responsibility and the ability to develop creative solutions to the position of alderman.
EDSTROM previously served the ward on the Common Council for five years and was elected twice to the Cattaraugus County Legislature.
Q: Why are you running?
A: I am running for Ward 4 alderman because as a lifelong resident of Olean I know that it is still a great place to live and want Olean to continue on that track. I have 5 years experience as an alderman and I will bring that to the council as we navigate Olean through changing times. The fact is most residents want Olean to continue to be a small city that attracts businesses and families to settle here and enjoy an excellent and healthy quality of life. As an alderman I will work hard to that end.
Q: If elected, what would be your No. 1 priority over the next two years, and what would you like to do to address it?
A: If elected my number one priority will be to address the concerns and problems of my constituents. Everyone is entitled to be treated fairly and equitably and no problem is too small to consider. I promise to work with city officials to address their issues in a timely manner. In addition as a fiscal conservative, I will work to maintain reasonable tax, water and sewer rates.
Q: What other pressing issues do you think need to be addressed?
A: Regarding other items I plan to address, Ward 4 represents the downtown area and some of the oldest parts of Olean. As I walk through the ward I have noticed that there are numerous housing issues and — these need to be addressed. I hope to work in cooperation with the mayor, the council and city employees to take on these issues. In addition, many of the trees in Oak Hill Park and in the neighborhoods are very old and pose safety concerns. I am pleased that the city is completing a tree audit. I hope to work with the City Forester, following the audit, to alleviate the problems brought on by hazardous trees.
Q: What educational and work experience do you bring to the table, and how would that help you address those issues?
A: My education includes graduation from OHS, BS in Education from SUNY Brockport, permanent certification in Special Ed from SUNY Geneseo, Master’s in Educational Administration and Advanced Certificates (Principal and Superintendent). Most of my work experience deals with working with young people in various areas, supervising staff, developing and managing budgets and providing programming. I started the Youth Court Program in Olean many years ago, which has expanded to a Countywide program. I taught economics and college math at OBI, supervised student teachers for SBU and taught undergraduate and graduate classes at SBU and Hilbert College.
As a small business owner (Fish Market of Olean), managing employees, ordering product and working with different vendors, I developed skills necessary to communicate effectively with individuals. These experiences have taught me how to interact with people of differing opinions and to treat everyone with dignity and respect.
JOHNSON is also a political newcomer. He did not return a request for comment.