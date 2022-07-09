Three Ellicottville grads receive CRCF scholarship awards

ELLICOTTVILLE — Three Ellicottville Central School graduates recently received scholarship awards from funds managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Elsa Woodarek received the Kristen Hintz Memorial Scholarship for $2,000. This scholarship, which came under Foundation’s management in 2017, is named in memory of Kristen Nicole Hintz, who was a senior at Ellicottville Central School and at the top of her class when a tragic auto accident cut her life short in 2000. A leader in her class, she was a multi-sport athlete who always gave her best and persevered through difficult situations. Her kindness touched all she met.
Students applying for this scholarship must include an essay that describes and explains what characteristics and qualities they possess that make them deserving of this scholarship, including information that reflects how they demonstrate kindness and perseverance, qualities for which Kristen was known.
Woodarek also received the Hughey Scholarship for $1,000. This scholarship fund provides an award for graduating seniors at Ellicottville High School attending a two- or four-year college/university or a trade school. Preference is for a student majoring in the field of education, but the scholarship is open to all majors.
Woodarek will study public health and political science at Elizabethtown College.
Antonia Epps received the Paul and Mary Janowicz Memorial Scholarship for $500. The Janowicz’s daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth Hanson and the late Paul Hanson, established the Paul and Mary Janowicz Memorial Fund with the foundation in 2014.
Each year, the fund makes possible a scholarship for students at Ellicottville Central School, where Mrs. Janowicz served as a bus driver. The Paul and Mary Janowicz Memorial Scholarship is given to graduating seniors who demonstrated academic excellence and plan to attend a two- or four-year college.
Epps will attend the Rochester Institute of Technology to study biochemistry.
Samuel Schwartz received the inaugural Don and Bern Holcomb Memorial Scholarship for $500. This scholarship, established in memory of Don and Bern Holcomb, is for high school students from any school in Cattaraugus County or Allegany County who plans to attend an accredited post-secondary institution with a preference for a student majoring in an agricultural or conservation-related field or a female pursuing an engineering degree.
Schwartz will study conservation biology at SUNY Environmental Science and Forestry.
Donations can be made to any of these funds at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.