LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers approved a resolution Wednesday to divide a portion of the county’s 2022 bed tax — nearly $215,000 — between three chambers of commerce.

A local law directs a percentage of the county’s 5% bed tax from overnight accommodations, including hotels and motels, bed and breakfasts and other short-term housing rentals, to chambers in Ellicottville, Olean and Salamanca.

