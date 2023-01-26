LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers approved a resolution Wednesday to divide a portion of the county’s 2022 bed tax — nearly $215,000 — between three chambers of commerce.
A local law directs a percentage of the county’s 5% bed tax from overnight accommodations, including hotels and motels, bed and breakfasts and other short-term housing rentals, to chambers in Ellicottville, Olean and Salamanca.
Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce will receive $122,403, the Greater Olean Chamber of Commerce will get $62,275 and the Seneca-Salamanca Chamber of Commerce will get $30,064.
In addition, legislators added $143,161 from bed tax revenues for the Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism to expend during 2023 to defray advertising costs or other expenses incurred for various county-wide festivals, events and other tourism marketing initiatives.
The total set aside to promote county activities is $357,903.
In another matter, legislators authorized Chairman Howard VanRensselaer, R-Randolph, to apply for $341,379 in funding from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services to help local law enforcement agencies with expenses related to the implementation of discovery and bail reforms that took effect January 2020.
Funding would cover the term between April 1, 2022, and March 31.
Legislators also named former county attorney Thomas Brady as training coordinator/resource attorney under the Hurrell-Harring Reforms at $54,600 a year.
The reforms call for defense counsel on first appearance in court, provides caseload limits for public defenders and training and supervision for defense attorneys.
Legislators also approved a contract with Oelan General Hospital for operation of a 24-hour crisis hotline for $143,279 a year, which is state funded.
VanRensselaer was authorized to sign a contract with Health Research Inc., for the county’s Public Health Preparedness and Response to Bioterrorism for $1,077,196. The county would be eligible for reimbursement for up to $77,096 through June 30.
