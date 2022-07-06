OLEAN — Three recent area graduates received awards from the Jonathan Teuscher Scholarship Fund, managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, this year.
Jeffrey Brush, EmmaLee Dedrick and Keely Policastro received the Jonathan Tesucher Scholarship.
The Jonathan Teuscher Scholarship, established by Steve and Donna Teuscher in memory of their son, Jonathan, is given to students from Olean, Hinsdale, Portville, Allegany-Limestone and Archbishop Walsh, who have faced challenges while maintaining a positive attitude. The scholarship of $625 is renewable each year of continued education up to four years, for a total of $2,500.
Jeffrey Brush, of Olean High School, plans to attend Jamestown Community College to begin his studies in individual studies. Dedrick, a graduate of Allegany-Limestone Central School, will study fashion merchandising and advertising at Kent State University. Policastro, of Archbishop Walsh Academy, will study finance at St. Bonaventure University.
The Jonathan Teuscher Scholarship Fund has made possible over $150,000 in scholarship payments for area students since it was established in 2000.