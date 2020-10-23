U.S. Rep. Tom Reed said Friday a dead animal and a brick with a family member’s name were found at his home in Corning.
Local law enforcement was investigating the reported threat.
Reed called the perpetrators “cowards” and said, “We assure everyone such threats only energize us to stand stronger.”
In a statement, the five-term Republican congressman thanked local police and federal authorities, “who are already investigating this disgusting attack against my family. Across the country, politics has taken a disturbing turn.”
The congressman, whose Corning office was vandalized in August, continued, “We have to overcome this. I know that we can. We are all Americans first. What unites us is far greater than our political differences.”
Reed, a Republican, represents New York’s 23rd Congressional District. He faces a challenge from Democrat Tracy Mitrano of Penn Yan in this year’s election.
A brick was thrown through the front window of Reed’s Corning campaign office late Aug. 25 or early Aug. 26, leaving glass strewn throughout the office.
No arrest has been made in that incident.
On Thursday, Reed was in Ithaca for what was billed a clean-up event at Tompkins County Republican headquarters, which was the site of an Oct. 16 clash between supporters of President Donald Trump and counterprotesters.
Reed joined area Republicans in condemning the counterprotesters’ methods, calling their behavior “hateful” and “childish,” according to The Cornell Daily Sun.
New York State GOP Chair Nick Langworthy, state Sen. Tom O’Mara and Tompkins County GOP Chairman Mike Sigler joined Reed in front of the headquarters.
Referencing the Oct. 16 incident, which saw blocked traffic, physical altercations and a two-hour standoff, Reed spoke of nonviolence, open debate and the protection of free speech.
“You stand up to that extremism, and you do it the way Gandhi and Martin Luther King demonstrated,” Reed said to the 20 Republican supporters inside the building before the event started. ”You do it with a pure heart, you do it with nonviolence and you win the hearts and minds of not only the present generation but most importantly the next generation.”
Langworthy condemned the Oct. 16 clash and rebuked those who he thought had not done enough to stop the violence that ensued at the protests — including Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick and Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Throughout the event, The Cornell Sun reported, protesters returned to wave signs and chant, interrupting the Republicans’ speeches.
At one point, when protesters yelled “Shame on you!” at Reed, he responded with, “We forgive you.”
Also on Oct. 16, Republican Party officials reported that someone threw eggs at there Olean campaign headquarters on West State Street.
Several incidents of vandalism targeting political signs have also been reported across the Twin Tiers in recent weeks.