OLEAN — Thousands of concert-goers, swimmers, active children and others came out to use the city’s recreation opportunities this summer, officials reported.
Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city’s Youth and Recreation Department, said the Lincoln Park concert series proved to be the most popular activity run by the department, tallying thousands of attendees over the first three-quarters of the free 20-concert series.
“To date, we’ve had over 3,000 people attend,” he said, with two concerts in the last four days plus two more left in the season not included in that head count. “We should be well over 4,000 when it’s all said and done.”
Two more concerts are on the schedule. LTM Trio will perform jazz from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, while Joe Gilroy will play classic rock on Sept. 1 to close out the season.
Only once has a concert been postponed due to weather, Shewairy noted.
“You couldn’t have asked for better weather for the summer.”
THE POOL AT the William O. Smith Recreation Center also saw many paying customers come through the gates for the first time in three years.
“We’ve had 2,600 people utilize the pool,” Shewairy said, averaging around 40 users a day.
The pool was closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and again in 2021 due to a lifeguard shortage. The pool was last closed for the season in 2017 due to renovations, including removing the diving board and leveling the deep end of the L-shaped pool to match the average depth of the rest of the pool.
“Everything went well. The people seemed to enjoy themselves, we didn’t have any major mechanical issues, and there were no serious injuries,” Shewairy said.
Weather was the main driver of business, he added.
“We’ve only had to close the pool one day because of rain,” he said, noting the drought status for the region and high temperatures for long stretches this summer motivated many swimmers. “We brought in almost $8,000 in revenue. Included in that revenue, we sold 30 season pool use passes.”
However, costs at the pool exceed that revenue, he said, as they have every year the pool has operated.
“Lifeguards and staff are in excess of $400 a day, plus your chemical costs, cleaning, etc.,” Shewairy said, estimating the staffing and chemicals for the season at about $35,000.
He noted that the point of government services is just that — to provide a service, not necessarily to generate profit.
No separate figures were kept at the wading pool at Franchot Park, Shewairy said, which closed earlier in August.
“We had lifeguards heading back to school,” he said, with the priority on putting the remaining staff on the rec center pool due to revenue and being fair to season ticket holders.
The rec center pool is expected to close for the last time in the next week or so, Shewairy said, and will not be open for Labor Day weekend due to staffing shortages.
It will be the last time the pool closes under current proposals, as city officials reported parts have been ordered and final design work underway to replace the pool with a splash park. That park, at an estimated $1.5 million, is expected to be open in the summer of 2023. Funding for the splash park comes from federal American Rescue Plan Act monies to the city and from a bond — with aldermen estimating that $70,000 in revenues from the park’s hours annually would cover the bond payments.
No market studies have been made public by city officials indicating expected revenues, and city officials have looked at data from the rec center ice rink regularly coming in at six figures annually.
However, Shewiary noted that a splash park would be open for longer seasons — from as early as May until the middle of September, weather permitting — and the new facility would also save the $35,000 in staffing and chemicals spent in 2022, Shewairy noted.
THE CITY’S YOUTH rec program, which ended Aug. 5, saw a large jump in usage this summer.
“We had 375 kids ages 6-12 registered for the program, which was an increase of 50 from the year before,” Shewairy said, adding parents and children provided positive feedback on the programs and the variety of activities.
In addition, 160 children participated in the Forness Pond fishing derby, and 175 people came to an outdoor movie night at the rec center.
“We’re really, really happy with that,” he said.
The city hired 30 seasonal employees to handle the programs this summer — 15 lifeguards, 10 recreation leaders at the William O. Smith Recreation Center, three more at the city’s housing courts, and two recreation managers. Of those, just 20% had previous experience working for the city, Shewairy said.
“As a supervisor, I was very, very, very, very pleased with the overall performance of our people,” he said. “Across the board, they did a phenomenal job.”
THIS WEEK, the focus shifts to fall and winter.
Flooding of the ice rink at the rec center began Friday, Shewairy said, and much of the work should be done this week to add thin layers of ice to avoid bubbles or ice failures in preparation for the season.
The rink — the only one between Jamestown and Corning along Interstate 86 — is home to collegiate teams from St. Bonaventure University and Alfred State College, as well as youth hockey league play. The city’s high school team is also returning this season, Shewairy said.
“We are still looking for recreation attendants and skate guards,” Shewairy said, adding attendants work as ticket-takers, rental skate counter clerks and other duties; while skate guards skate on the ice with users during open skate sessions to ensure safety and need to know how to skate.
To apply, visit the Olean Municipal Building, Room 109. For more information, call 376-5666.