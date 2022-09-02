Dr. Mary T. Bassett

New York State Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassett

 File

ALBANY (TNS) — Thousands of New York women have received monkeypox vaccines despite having a minuscule chance of contracting the rare virus, according to the latest demographic data from state and New York City health agencies.

More than 2,488 women statewide have gotten the shot, but less than 30 New Yorkers with confirmed monkeypox cases were female, according to figures updated on Aug. 28.

