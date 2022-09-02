ALBANY (TNS) — Thousands of New York women have received monkeypox vaccines despite having a minuscule chance of contracting the rare virus, according to the latest demographic data from state and New York City health agencies.
More than 2,488 women statewide have gotten the shot, but less than 30 New Yorkers with confirmed monkeypox cases were female, according to figures updated on Aug. 28.
White people also continue to be overrepresented among vaccine recipients outside New York City. About 27 percent of monkeypox patients are white, but white people make up about two-thirds of vaccine recipients, according to the most recent statistics.
Black and Hispanic men have been most impacted by the global outbreak, which as of Aug. 31, has sickened 3,234 New Yorkers.
The two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine, available through the federal government's National Strategic Stockpile, is in short supply. To date, 43,375 vials of the vaccine have been allocated for New York and 31,855 have been received.
Monkeypox spreads through close contact, contact with sores and rashes and occasionally from touching objects used by an infected person, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Anyone can get monkeypox, but the current outbreak has primarily impacted gay and bisexual men.
At this time, the shots are primarily intended as post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) for those with possible recent exposure to monkeypox. according to the CDC.
Anyone who self-identifies as a member of a population at high risk of exposure — in this case, LGBTQ men, transgender individuals and gender nonbinary people who have sex with men — is also eligible for the shot. Those who have had skin-to-skin contact with someone in a social network experiencing monkeypox activity may also receive the shot.
The majority of the vaccine supply has been directed to New York City and its suburbs, which have the largest outbreaks.
In Upstate New York, vaccination clinics have been operated by the Saratoga, Albany, Rockland, Erie, Monroe and Sullivan county health departments, but now JYNNEOS doses are running out.
Henry, a 55-year-old Menands resident who asked to be identified by his first name only, said he has been trying to find a vaccine for days, without success.
"My doctor referred me to the state. The state referred me to the county. The county put me on a call-back list because there are no vaccines," he said in an email. "I heard that this is a public health 'crisis'... I am just wondering when does the crisis response begin? When it starts spreading to heterosexuals? I'm feeling 1983 again."
Despite recent efforts to target resources toward higher-risk populations, like the LGBTQ community and people of color, glaring racial and gender gaps between monkeypox cases and vaccine recipients have not improved.
Women currently make up about 7.2% of non-New York City vaccine recipients, up from 6.4% two weeks ago. There are four women outside New York City with confirmed monkeypox infections, accounting for 2% of cases.
More than half of all confirmed monkeypox patients are Black or Hispanic, according to the most recent state data. But as of Aug. 28, just 14% of vaccine recipients outside New York City were Hispanic and 9% were Black, up from 8% two weeks earlier.
State health officials said the CDC is accelerating the deployment of the next phase of distribution — Phase 4 — which will enable vaccines to reach more eligible New Yorkers more quickly. The fourth federal shipment of vaccines is expected early next week, a spokesperson for the Department of Health said.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulators recently authorized an alternate method of vaccine administration in an effort to maximize vaccine supplies.
Administering the vaccine intradermally, or between layers of the skin rather than below the skin, only uses a fraction of the dose and can stretch its bandwidth fivefold, health officials said.
"Our primary goal is to prevent the spread of this virus by increasing the immunity of as many at-risk individuals as possible," State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said in a recent statement. "This latest delivery of vaccine vials from the federal government, delivered by the newly authorized method of administration, will mean more vaccine doses for more people."
Providers have already begun ordering supplies, training, and preparing for intradermal administration of the JYNNEOS vaccine, which was approved effective Aug. 29, a spokesperson for the DOH said.
