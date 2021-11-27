OLEAN — Temperatures in the mid-20s and snow flurries in the air couldn’t keep thousands away from the sidewalks of North Union Street Friday evening.
Bundled up in heavy coats, hats, mittens and scarves, young and young-at-heart alike eagerly awaited the arrival of Santa Claus to Lincoln Park. Rather than riding in a big, red sleigh, Mr. and Mrs. Claus waved to the crowds from atop a big, red Olean Fire Department truck.
The return of the 36th annual Santa Claus Lane Parade not only signals the true beginning of the holiday season in Olean but a return to some normalcy after enduring 20 months of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re excited. It’s nice to spend time with the family and come down,” said Paul Wallace, accompanied by Felicia Paterson. “Even though it seems like the weather is always a little rough, but it’s a good thing.”
Wallace and Paterson came from Portville with Mia, 8, Max, 5, and Mazie, 3, all of whom were there for the same reason as most children — a glimpse of Santa.
“I’m hoping to see a big balloon thing,” added Mia. “I don’t care if it’s an animal or what it’s from, I just want to see a big balloon.”
“Don’t we also want to see Santa light the tree?” Wallace asked.
“Yeah!” shouted the kids in unison.
When Paterson asked them if they were excited, the kids instead noted it was freezing
“That’s okay,” Paterson added.
The procession included 40 units and nearly 600 adults and children — smaller than in recent years due to the pandemic — and was viewed by more than 2,200 people, according to the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce.
“The embellishments of the six additional arches to Lincoln Park and a new 14’ plus 3’ star panel tree at the mall roundabout were great additions to Santa Claus Lane,” said GOACC Chief Operating Officer Meme Yanetsko.
After the year off in 2020, Yanetsko said there were a couple of small hiccups with relaunching the parade Friday night in a new set-up behind the Olean Center Mall and a half-hour difference from the usual time. Otherwise, the event was a great start to the season.
“The units that were in it were happy that it went on, and I just love it when all the lights go on,” she said. Although it’s Santa who hits the main switch for the main tree, Yanetsko said a coordinated team hits six switches to light up all of downtown in unison.
Coming from the West Clarksville area, Stacy Abdo said she and her family were excited to watch the parade again after it was canceled last year. With her was 8-year-old Allison Abdo and Kathy Adams, of Cuba.
“It’s a morale booster,” she said of the event’s return.
Stacy Abdo said they were looking forward to seeing Santa, while Adams said she’s excited to see the lights. Allison, meanwhile, wanted to see the big Christmas tree.
“It’s our favorite time of the year,” Abdo said.
“It’s freezing though,” added Allison.
Yanetsko said the chamber is taking the ongoing COVID-19 concerns seriously and took precautions when necessary when organizing the parade. As an outside event, she said the parade was some normalcy for families, especially since everyone who participated was healthy and it allowed for Santa to make it down from the North Pole.
“We also had a round of fireworks by Young Fireworks right after the lights were lit by the Clauses,” she said. “We want to celebrate on how the area has come together in the last 18 months, all the front line staff and their dedication as well as in memory of all those that we lost during the last months.”
The greater Olean area is a well-diversified community, and as such, people from all walks of life and religion attended the parade to celebrate the gifts and graces of the holiday seasons, Yanetsko said, truly making it a night when the community comes together.
GOACC is also encouraging organizations to participate in the Portville Holiday Celebration and the Allegany Holiday Celebration scheduled for tonight at dusk. Other upcoming events include a pair of Jingle Bell Jubilee events, set for Dec. 3 and 10, as well as the Festival of Trees, a cocoa and cookie crawl and a 5K Rudolph Run all on Dec. 10.
“I think it’s a nice new addition to the end of the year and a way to kick off the holiday season in a way we haven’t had before,” Yanetsko added.
For more information, call the chamber at (716) 372-4433 or email santa@oleanny.com.
THE CHAMBER also announced the winners of several parade awards. Paula Snyder, Jamestown Community College; Jason Crisafulli, GOACC Board Vice President; and Paula Bernstein, Olean City Schools, did judging for this season’s parade.
• The Blitzen Award, sponsored by Olean Times Herald, was awarded to Hill View Stables of Olean as the most photogenic float or unit;
• The Seasons Greetings Award, sponsored by Olean PC Repair and Security Cameras by Joe Duplechian, was awarded to AudioTrax West of Portville, the best newcomer to the parade;
• The Rudolph Award, sponsored by National Grid Co., was awarded to Conkey’s Automotive of Olean, for the float with the most or best use of lights;
• The Snowflake Award, sponsored by the Street Classics Car Club, was awarded to Olean Cub Scout Pack 617 for the unit with the most participants in the parade;
• The Angelic Spirit Award, sponsored by Mandy’s Flowers, was awarded to Church Without Walls (CWOW) of Olean as the most spiritual/religious float or unit;
• The Elves Award, sponsored by Owl Home Groups, was awarded to Paul Brown Motors of Olean for the float or unit that best typifies the holiday through the eyes of a child;
• The Jingle Bells Award, sponsored by Milestone Financial Strategies, was awarded to Step Up Dance Academy of Allegany, the best theatrical (music/dance) float or unit;
• The Sleigh Award, presented by The Bantelman Agency, was awarded to Knapp Creek Volunteer Fire Department as the most decorated larger truck (fire truck, flatbed, utility vehicles).