ALLEGANY — The Challenger Learning Center of the Twin Tiers Region will hold its annual Challenger After Dark fundraiser after being off last year due to COVID-19.
This year’s fundraiser is an online basket raffle. Donations were received from over 25 Challenger Learning Center supporters and area businesses.
“We are grateful for the generous support of the area as we try to raise funds to continue offering the latest in STEM education for our community,” said Director Reann Ehman.
The baskets include a Galley +6 Block of Knives donated by Cutco, passes for Holimont, Chautauqua Institution and the Comedy Center in Jamestown.
Tickets for the Cutco knives are $5 for one, 2 for $10 or 3 for $13. Tickets for the other raffle baskets are $10 for a sheet of 25 tickets, 2 sheets for $20 and 3 sheets for $25.
All basket descriptions and the link to purchase tickets can be found at: www.challengertwintiers.org.