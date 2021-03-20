WELLSVILLE — Television may have “The Voice,” but for the last 40 years Wellsville and the surrounding area has heard the voice of Michael T. Baldwin.
Whether it was on WLSV or WJQZ radio or the Wellsville Regional News Network blog, local people knew when they heard his voice they were getting the news from a reliable newsman — and a friend.
“I love this area and I love the people who live here,” Baldwin said, revealing that is part of the reason he has worked for so long in local news.
While Baldwin’s daily broadcasts can still be heard on 93.5 FM, WQRW, due to health reasons he recently stopped his blog.
“It used to get as many as a quarter million hits and reached people from Wellsville and all over,” he said. “I was always surprised at how many people read it, so I always tried to get all I could in it.”
While the number of daily hits the blog still receives shows that there is an appetite for news, Baldwin says he can’t do it anymore, basically because he is already doing 48 live radio broadcasts daily for stations in New York, Pennsylvania and South and North Carolina. Those are paid gigs; the blog was free to access, but Baldwin had to pay for the domain.
He now delivers the news on 12 different radio stations from Wellsville to Fayetteville, N.C., including stations in Waverly, Sayre, Pa., Binghamton, Bath and Oswego.
Baldwin gathers, writes, produces and announces news from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for a total of 48 separate broadcasts each day. Each broadcast is localized to the area in which its heard.
To gather the news, Baldwin has four separate telephones, a scanner and contacts in each of the markets.
Locally, on WQRW, Baldwin’s newscasts can be heard hourly from 5:20 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. and from 3:20 p.m. to 5:20 p.m.
He has been delivering the news for the last 40 years, publicly. While still in high school he created his own newspaper, which was read by friends and family.
He graduated high school in 1980, tried his hand at various local colleges and eventually earned a degree from Alfred University in 1998.
Baldwin’s first radio job came when legendary radio man Rod Bieler had him reading police reports on WLSV.
When he was just 24, he helped establish WJQZ, Wellsville’s most recent if not its first FM radio station. That was in 1986. In the 1990s, the station was sold and Baldwin went on to find broadcast work elsewhere.
Of his time at WJQZ, he is very proud of the fact that, in the late 1980s, he was the first media to sound the alarm that three sites in Allegany County had been selected by the state for the possible location of a low-level nuclear waste dump.
“I got the information on a Saturday from a man who had been notified that his land was being considered,” Baldwin said. “I was able to get it on the air and to the public before anyone else.”
Baldwin continued to report on incidents that took place during the nearly two-year long “Bump the Dump” conflict. Equipped with his recorder, he was on scene for protest marches and clashes between local protestors and state police and agents of the siting commission, which was tasked with investigating potential sites.
Another memorable moment in his radio career came one Christmas Day. He explained that because he was single he let others take the holiday off. He recalled on one particular Christmas Day he reported that a Friendship family had lost everything in a fire.
“Back then WJQZ had a drive-up window where people could drop news articles,” he explained.
After the broadcast about the fire, all day long, people kept driving up and dropping off donations for the family. One local businessman appeared every hour and dropped off $100 for the family and their children each time.
“That was a great feeling, and it is one of the things that makes me love this area,” Baldwin said.