OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 30 positive COVID-19 tests from Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
There were 10 positive cases on Saturday, seven on Sunday and 13 on Monday, Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said. Nine of the people who tested positive had been vaccinated and four were unvaccinated.
That increased the number of cases reported so far in April to 131. There were 411 cases reported in March, 1,161 in February and a pandemic record 4,739 in January.
There have now been 18,254 cases diagnosed since March 2020. The 13 new cases brings to 83 the number of active cases in the county. Women account for 9,560 of the cases and men 8,694 cases.
The county has recorded 247 deaths from the coronavirus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVCID Data Tracker for Cattaraugus County shows 57 cases in the seven days ending Sunday.
The county’s rate is now 74.8 per 100,000 population, up about 10% from the previous seven-day period. The new admissions in the last seven days is 2.2 per 100,000, down about half. There were only two staffed beds with COVID-19 patients.
County health officials began a new series of booster clinics as the CDC and FDA authorized second booster shots for those over age 50 and who are immune compromised.
Watkins said there are 43,504 residents with at least one vaccine dose, 56.6% of the entire population. The 22,013 residents fully vaccinated with one booster does, equals 51.5% of the population.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday’s positivity was 4.4% and the seven-day average was 4.17% for a rate of 20.78 per 100,000.