FREEDOM — A third victim has died following a collision Saturday involving vehicles driven by siblings.
New York State Police reported late Sunday that Dahlia J. Klink, 24 of Freedom, passed away at Erie County Medical Center from injuries sustained in the Saturday crash just after noon on Freedom Road. Two children, Havanah S. Lopez, 17, of Java, and 6-year-old Molly Kibler of Freedom, were pronounced dead at the scene when the 2005 Ford Focus driven by Klink was struck by a 2006 Dodge Ram pickup truck, which troopers reported Sunday crossed the centerline and struck the eastbound car.
The driver of the truck, Evan R. Klink, 21, of Freedom, was treated for injuries and was taken to a state police station in Warsaw for evaluation. A passenger in the truck, 19-year old Cameron Klink, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. A 4-year-old passenger in the car was also airlifted for injuries to a regional hospital.
The crash remained under investigation by state police on Sunday.
The state police Collision Reconstruction Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Cattaraugus County District Attorney’s Office and the Arcade Fire Department also responded to the scene.