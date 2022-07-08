OLEAN — Pastor Tyrone Hall has kicked off the third annual Feet Heat drive to get 1,000 pairs of new sneakers to Olean-area youth.
Hall, pastor of the Church Without Walls, conceived the idea three years ago after boys getting a haircut commented on his sneakers — feet heat, they called them.
“We gave away 574 pairs of sneakers to kids the first year and 602 pair the second year,” Hall said Thursday at his Hall of Fame Barber Shop, 309 W. State St. “The goal again this year is 1,000 pairs.”
Hall said he thought about kids in the City of Olean and the region who could use some new heat on their feet — and Jesus pointed the way.
“I wanted to get the community involved,” said Hall, who organized the Church Without Walls, with Sunday morning services in Lincoln Park after several years as pastor at Lighthouse Church of God Prophecy in Olean. “Individuals feel good about themselves after helping someone. It is better to give than receive.”
With the cost of just about everything on the rise, Hall said now is the time to buy a new pair of quality sneakers for a child. It’s not just for the less fortunate, he emphasized. “We are looking to give to anyone.”
“This is community outreach,” Hall said. “Help us put a smile on peoples’ faces. I want these kids to put their feet in a brand new pair of sneakers and feel special.”
Many kids, he said, are bullied because of their footwear or clothes.
The sneakers will be distributed at Lincoln Park after the Sept. 4 Church Without Walls service at the Farmers Market or in front of the gazebo.
“The message will be around the theme of Run to Jesus,” Hall said. “It will be a positive message of saving our souls.”
Sneakers remaining after the initial distribution on Sept. 4 will be given to school nurses in surrounding school districts along with pairs of socks for students in need of footwear once school starts, Hall said.
The Church Without Walls now has its own building at 1803 W. State St., Hall said. They still spend about four months out of the year worshiping at Lincoln Park.
“We get between 80 and 140 every week in Lincoln Park,” Hall said. The church has a congregation of just iunder 200.
“This community has wrapped its arms around us,” Hall said. “We want to give back as a church body. “We’re going to hit 1,000 pairs of sneaks if it takes five years. It is a goal we will reach no matter how long it takes.”
Donations of sneakers can be dropped off at Hall of Fame Barber Shop, 309 W. State St. Checks can be mailed to the Church Without Walls, 1803 W. State St., Olean, N.Y., 14760, or dropped off at the barber shop. The cash app $gettothecross will also receive donations.
Hall said he plans to send letters to all Olean businesses to ask for their help with the fundraiser for sneakers and will have flyers in area businesses. “We can make this happen in two months.”
The value of sneakers donated last year were over $17,000, Hall said. All types of quality sneakers will be accepted. All sizes are needed — boys and girls.
Hall suggested parents buying sneakers for their children buy an extra pair to donate to Feet Heat.