OLEAN — Those who think about Christmas in July are often the organized people that last-minute shoppers admire but can’t seem to model, as much as they might like to.
Summer is not too early to be thinking about Operation Christmas Child, however, and Olean First Baptist Church (OFBC) is set to be the Central Collection Site for the region again this year.
The gift program, administered by Samaritan’s Purse, collected more than 9.1 million shoeboxes last year despite a worldwide pandemic, distributing to children in more than 100 countries, many that were locked down.
“We thank God that even in the middle of a pandemic, generous men, women, children, families and churches were moved to pack millions of shoebox gifts,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “These gifts open the door for us to share God’s love and the eternal hope of the Gospel with children and their families who are living in desperation and fear.”
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 188 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. Each filled shoebox is packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items for children.
“One of the things I love about this is we can show children in a tangible way that they are loved,” said Sharon Anthony, chair of First Baptist’s mission board and lead coordinator for the project along with Senior Pastor Jason Hladik. “Not everyone has an opportunity to be a missionary and travel to faraway places but in a sense anyone can go to the mission field by giving one of these shoeboxes.”
Last year was the first that OFBC operated as a collection site for Cattaraugus and Allegany counties and even took deliveries from the Jamestown area. The organizers look forward to doing it again, especially post-COVID, as they invite area families to not only pack boxes but to volunteer during collection week, just before Thanksgiving.
“Last year we had several families come,” Hladik said. Boxes are collected, counted and put on trucks and trailers provided by the Samaritan’s Purse organization. “We had a good time from the smallest carrying one shoebox to those who could lift heavy boxes onto trucks.”
Hladik added that teaching opportunities also come with the process, letting children know there’s a world bigger than just the one they see around them.
“As a parent, I’ve been able to have a conversation with my daughters about generosity and charity through this project,” he said. “When my girls ask why we’re giving toys and supplies to people we don’t know, I can explain how God loves us and we, in turn, love other people.”
Many children who receive shoebox gifts will also enroll in Operation Christmas Child’s 12-lesson discipleship program, The Greatest Journey. Every child who graduates is given a New Testament in their own language.
“The gift of the shoebox is free and there are no strings attached,” Anthony points out, noting it’s not just children who benefit. They are at these sites with families looking on and listening and it’s all with parental consent.
“Operation Christmas Child is a Samaritan’s Purse ministry offered from churches to churches,” said Hladik. “The group is invited by local pastors who can then follow up with discipleship, often in house churches such as those noted in the Bible’s early times.”
Summer is a good time to begin planning, purchasing and packing a shoebox, because of summer sales, much-needed back-to-school supplies, toothbrushes and practical items such as flashlights (see related article for details on packing a shoebox).
“Many of the countries they serve are warm all year and things like flip-flops are ideal for kids who have no shoes,” Anthony said. While Samaritan’s Purse works year-round and not all boxes are distributed at Christmas, the organization’s big push is the fall season leading up to the mass collection efforts just prior to Thanksgiving.
Area churches, organizations, families and individuals are invited to pack shoeboxes for our region. Churches who are part of the Greater Olean Association of Churches will be combining efforts as well.
“This isn’t something we can do as just one church,” Hladik said. “It takes all of us working together. People love giving and they’ve also missed a lot of opportunities to fellowship together throughout COVID-19 restrictions. Our collection week is one opportunity to work together for a good cause this year.”
Anthony said those who pack boxes early may arrange to drop them off Thursday mornings at Olean First Baptist by calling (716) 372-5151.
Those who prefer to donate virtually may build a shoebox online via samaritanspurse.org. Organizers point out that boxes are also taken into more sensitive areas in a discreet way through pastors who serve in such places.
Those wishing to volunteer during the Nov. 15-22 Collection Week, especially the first couple of days, may also do so by calling the church. Drop-off details and times will be shared at a later date.