ALLEGANY — Members of Allegany Rescue and EMS brought their new high-tech training mannequin to Allegany-Limestone Elementary School Tuesday to thank first grade students who won a contest to name the lifelike figure.
The students in Kim Buchanan’s first grade class came up with the name Mr. Blue.
Allegany Rescue and EMS use the mannequin for emergency medical training with its recruits.
A few weeks ago, Rescue and EMS members brought the mannequin to the school, where students in each class could get a good look at it, touch it, listen to it and ask questions of Jim O’Brien, president of the unit and a lieutenant in the ranks.
Students in 15 classrooms from prekindergarten through fifth grade brainstormed to come up with names for the mannequin, then voted. The name with the most votes became the entry for each class, Principal Meghan Janora said.
“We submitted our vote and our class won,” Buchanan said. “The students were so excited.”
When Rescue and EMS visited the school on Tuesday members brought “gifts” to the winning class. The gift cards were later distributed to the students by the teacher.
O’Brien was joined in thanking the students by Patricia Coate, an EMT and board member; Alyse Gardener, a medical assistant; and Gordon Scott, a driver and medical assistant.