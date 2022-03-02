First grade students win contest to name Allegany EMS mannequin

Allegany-Limestone first grade students who won a contest to name the Allegany EMS new mannequin received their prizes Tuesday and posed with Mr. Blue. Standing at rear from left are Principal Meghan Janora; Allegany EMC president and Lt. Jim O’Brien; Gordon Scott, driver and medical assistant; Alyse Gardner, medical assistant; and Patricia Coate, board member and EMT.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

ALLEGANY — Members of Allegany Rescue and EMS brought their new high-tech training mannequin to Allegany-Limestone Elementary School Tuesday to thank first grade students who won a contest to name the lifelike figure.

The students in Kim Buchanan’s first grade class came up with the name Mr. Blue.

Allegany Rescue and EMS use the mannequin for emergency medical training with its recruits.

A few weeks ago, Rescue and EMS members brought the mannequin to the school, where students in each class could get a good look at it, touch it, listen to it and ask questions of Jim O’Brien, president of the unit and a lieutenant in the ranks.

Students in 15 classrooms from prekindergarten through fifth grade brainstormed to come up with names for the mannequin, then voted. The name with the most votes became the entry for each class, Principal Meghan Janora said.

“We submitted our vote and our class won,” Buchanan said. “The students were so excited.”

When Rescue and EMS visited the school on Tuesday members brought “gifts” to the winning class. The gift cards were later distributed to the students by the teacher.

O’Brien was joined in thanking the students by Patricia Coate, an EMT and board member; Alyse Gardener, a medical assistant; and Gordon Scott, a driver and medical assistant.

