OLEAN — In spite of the recent rainfall, the Olean area has actually had less rain to date this summer than last year.
As of Sunday, the area has had 53.25 inches of precipitation since the beginning of the year, as opposed to 74.61 inches as of July 17, 2020. Each month of the spring and summer so far this year the area has had much less rain, experiencing:
- 13.22 inches as of April 2020, 8.1 inches as of April 2021.
- 16.56 inches as of May 2020, 10.61 inches as of May 2021.
- 20.98 inches as of June 2020, 14.5 inches as of June 2021.
- 23.85 inches as of July 17, 2020, 20.04 inches as of Sunday.
The Allegheny River was at 4.92 feet and rising, just slightly lower than the 5.35 feet the river was in 2020. This is despite the fact that as of April 30 this year, the river was at 9.66 feet and rising, much higher than July 17, 2020, when it measured 4.85 feet.
With just a slight chance of rain this afternoon, it is expected to dry out overnight into Tuesday.
“Chances are high going into Tuesday that it will stay dry, but rain is likely in the evening and overnight into Wednesday,” said Phillip Pandolfo, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
“It will be raining across the state as a cold front moves through, but (the Olean area) will get maybe a tenth of an inch for the entire event," he said. "The cold front is moving in from the north so the Olean area will see the rain later in the evening.”
There’s a slight chance of thunderstorms as the front passes through but Wednesday is expected to be mostly dry.
Pandolfo said the rain chances would diminish into Thursday, when a “little, weak cold front” will move in overnight into Friday, but the timing is uncertain as it's a few days out for forecasting.
Temperatures today and Tuesday are expected to be in the upper 70s to low 80s and dropping to the upper 50s to low 60s overnight. With the passage of the cold front, it will cool temperatures down more.
“Wednesday should be in the mid-70s, 72 with a low in the mid-50s and temperatures will be seasonable, maybe a couple degrees cooler,” Pandolfo said. “Thursday through Sunday, in general, will be in the mid to upper 70s with lows a similar story through the weekend. Highs around 60 and lows around 50. Rain chances stick around Friday afternoon with the next system.”