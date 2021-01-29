OLEAN — If you need a little boost in getting into a daily exercise regimen, the YMCA of the Twin Tiers can offer that inspiration free of charge through the new six-week RESET Challenge.
Brent Raabe, director of association advancement, said the free program, which begins Monday, is still offering free enrollment to help area residents transform the “spirit, mind and body.”
Raabe said the program encourages participants to be active 150 minutes, or 30 minutes per day, five days a week. During the next six weeks, participants will receive three emails or texts filled with motivations, challenges, workouts and other activities.
“We have about 450 people signed up,” Raabe said, noting the participants are from the Olean, Wellsville and Bradford, Pa. communities which have YMCA of the Twin Tiers branches.
“It’s great and it’s an incredible number (of participants) — we couldn’t be happier.”
He noted the Y staff has also reached out to its friends and members of the business community to accept the challenge during a time when many people might not be as active due to winter weather and the pandemic.
“We’re trying to engage the entire community and not just the YMCA members,” he continued.
“Any non-member who participates in the RESET Challenge will get six passes to use the YMCA. We want to get everybody healthier and moving, and we want to make sure the (Y) is available to them.”
He noted that any new member, or existing member, who also wants wellness coaching in a one-on-one fashion, will have the opportunity to do so.
“We’re offering that free for 30 days for anybody new walking in our doors,” he added. “It will help them reset. Our teams are ready for that across the association.”
Raabe said another nice aspect of the program is it can be done from anywhere.
“Our participants will receive weekly text messages to set goals from our health coaches,” he remarked. “You can check in with them and tell them inspirational stories, and you can do it anywhere you want” from any location.
Also available to participants is the Y Wellness 24-7 option.
“It basically gives individuals access to thousands of classes and nutritional tracking for both live and on-demand classes,” he added. The classes include everything from yoga to zumba, and numerous other programs.
“What’s awesome about it is individuals are not just getting access to our Ys’ content, but there are about 40 YMCAs across the country that are collaborating to be able to deliver this high-quality program,” he explained. “If you want to join a live program for zumba with an instructor in Cincinnati, it’s at your fingerprints. We just want to create some different opportunities.”
Those who want to register by text can do so by texting the word RESET to (855) 962-2248. Follow the prompts to sign-up for the challenge that begins Monday.
For additional registration help, contact Erin Doty at 373-2400 or by email at erind@twintiersymca.org