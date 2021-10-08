WELLSVILLE — The blue light special at the former Kmart at Riverwalk Plaza will be the 27th annual SPCA theme basket auction Oct. 15-16.
Before getting started, the SPCA needs baskets — empty or filled with donated items — to be auctioned to support services for the animals at the shelter.
“We are always looking for baskets,” Lynda Pruski, president of the SPCA Serving Allegany County. “It is normally a bit challenging to find large or extra-large baskets. And, yes, we are in need of donated items or money.”
Donations are being accepted until Oct. 14. Items may be dropped off at the shelter or at any ALCO Credit Union branch in Cuba, Friendship, Belmont or Wellsville, as well as at First Citizens Bank in Wellsville. Volunteers will also pick up donated items.
The auction is the biggest fundraiser for the local SPCA and when first held in the former Kmart building in 2019 it set a record.
“Our 25th annual auction in 2019 was our largest fundraiser ever,” Pruski said. “In 2020, due to the COVID restrictions, we were limited as to how many people could be in the building at the same time. We still did great, but 2019 was our record year.”
The 2019 auction was the first to be held in the former Kmart building and a large parking area, coupled with curiosity, drew crowds to the event. The location is just off Route 19 (Bolivar Road).
The auction usually features between 400 and 430 baskets, but also features specialty, big-ticket items and items to please children and men.
“We will have our Man Cave, Kid’s Corner and our specialty item section,” Pruski said. “We will know more as we get closer to the auction as to our specialty items.”
She also said surprises are in store.
“This year is the SPCA’s 110th anniversary, so we will be celebrating at the theme basket auction and ... we can’t tell you what’s in store yet,” Pruski said.
She added that along with all the goodies inside, there will be food trucks both on Friday and Saturday — Milliner’s Southern Smoke BBQ, GV Street Food and Bub’s Grub. There will also be barbecue food, hot dogs, hamburgers, fries, loaded tater tots, funnel cakes, walking tacos and other treats to choose from.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place for the event. Attendees will be asked to social distance.
“We will have our tables spaced out to accommodate that, just like we did last year, and we will have hand-sanitizing stations set up,” Pruski said. “Masks are not required and currently there is no limit on how many people can enter the building.”
Hours are extended, as was the case last year, which helps with the flow of people, Pruski said.
Doors open Friday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m., with the venue open until 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Auction volunteers are welcome, Pruski said, especially to help wrap all the baskets. To volunteer call (585) 593-2200 or email spcaallegany@gmail.com.