ALFRED — A new and expansive multi-purpose gaming arena called The Underground is already a favorite hangout for Alfred State College student gamers.
Located on the lower floor of Pioneer Center, The Underground features nine 75-inch widescreen televisions and a variety of gaming consoles and comfortable seating options are available for students.
The arena is enhanced by a performance stage, convenient kitchenette, and ample table space for board games. It is primarily a gaming arena but will also be a great venue for watching televised sports, comedy shows and educational events.
Spencer Peavey, assistant vice president of student affairs, is enthusiastic about opening the new space and looks forward to many exciting student-centered activities.
“This space allows our students, who have been gaming in their rooms, to gather here and enjoy an amazing experience together," Peavey said. "The arena is available for a variety of events, and I can’t wait to see the scope and creativity of activities that will be held here.”
Alexandria Indovina, president of the student club Games Nation, said, “Alfred is our second home, and this space will be our third home. It provides a comfortable and safe space for myself and my fellow members.”
At a grand opening event, Games Nation collaborated with the Alagille Syndrome Alliance (ALGSA) and hosted a Retro Gaming Night. To commemorate the grand opening, Games Nation is selling Tetris-themed shirts with proceeds donated to ALGSA.
The Alagille Syndrome Alliance (www.alagille.org) is an international support and advocacy network for people with ALGSA and their families. Alagille syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that can affect multiple organ systems of the body including the liver, heart, skeleton, eyes and kidneys.
The Underground is open weekdays for student use. Gaming tournaments are hosted on weekends.