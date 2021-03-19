WELLSVILLE — “The show must go on” is the old theater adage, but with even the bright lights of Broadway extinguished due to COVID-19, it isn’t easy to find a production.
But at Wellsville High School, several one-act plays — simple vignettes that limit the number of students onstage — are set for next month.
Each year for a decade or longer, Wellsville’s Earth science and physics teacher, Diane Willard, has directed or produced the annual high school plays. While virus-related obstacles prevented the 2020 school musical, this year many of those obstacles have been overcome, or at least eliminated.
There will be no musical production due to cost, but April 23-25, there will be a high school production in the WHS auditorium. And not just one, but several — a total of 17 students will trod the boards in 11 one-act plays.
“An Evening of One-Acts,” as the production is called, will bring theater back to the school.
“Because of the restrictions on the size of groups and the need to social distance, we found several one-act plays which require few people to be onstage together at one time,” said Willard, who added that some of the plays feature only one player. The mini-plays range in length from one to five minutes.
“We had a large number of students come out for tryouts and we wanted to use as many of them as we could,” she said.
Rehearsals for the productions have been taking place evenings, as allowed by coronavirus protocols, with as few students as possible onstage and maintaining social distancing.
“The students are very excited about the productions and it is very challenging having 17 young actors rehearsing 11 different plays,” Willard said.
There are three seniors, four juniors and 10 freshmen actors and actresses. Some are in group rehearsals while others are rehearsing and learning their lines on their own.
“It is a very good experience for the students,” Willard said. “With 11 plays everyone gets their time in the spotlight.”
Depending on what happens with COVID-19 in the next few weeks, Willard thinks that each of the players will be able to have two guests in the audience for the production, similar to athletic events. And like sports, “An Evening of One Acts” will be streamed live on the school website each night and afternoon of the performances.
However, there is one problem yet to be worked out.
Productions of plays depend on the funds raised by previous plays from tickets sales. Willard said they are trying to find a way now, for the live-streamed productions to be available only to those who have purchased a kind of ticket.
“We’re working on that now,” she said.
Because COVID-19 canceled ticket sales for last year’s musical production and has put a bind on local businesses that usually support school theatrics, the director said they have come up with other ways to fund the play.
“We sponsored a dress-down day for the staff, faculty and administrators and raised $750,” she said, adding that donations for the play are also being accepted.
A virtual format casts the high school play in a new light, but Willard expects that all will go well, and next year’s high school thespians will be taking real curtain calls.
The students in the cast are:
Seniors: Ethan Brammer, Cynthia Covel and Jason Tronetti.
Juniors: Faith Brownell, Anita Germain-Tardieu, Ellie LaBenne, Cori Lunn, Kati O’Neill, Lily Rivera and Rebecca VanBuskirk.
Freshmen: Tristen Amidon, Ariel Brizzee, Emily Budinger, Ethan Crandall, Noah Joslyn, Felicity Morrison and Hayden Waldon.