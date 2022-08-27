Red fox kit

A red fox kit just out of the den.

 Jeffrey Reed

Most amateur nature photographers will agree that the single most important component of our craft is luck, since that’s what makes an ordinary shot an extraordinary shot. I’ve got thousands of ordinary shots taking up space on my hard drive and I keep telling myself I could easily whittle those down to a hundred or so — and even then I’d probably have too many.

But just because a shot is ordinary doesn’t mean it’s easy to delete. Some years ago I saw a black bear in the fields behind my house so I grabbed my camera and began shooting as the bear moved closer to my yard. I took about 15 shots before the bear disappeared from view. None of those were very good but I kept them all because my memory of the event is rekindled each time I look at them.

Eastern bluebirds

Juvenile eastern bluebirds watch an adult as it forages.

