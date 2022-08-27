Most amateur nature photographers will agree that the single most important component of our craft is luck, since that’s what makes an ordinary shot an extraordinary shot. I’ve got thousands of ordinary shots taking up space on my hard drive and I keep telling myself I could easily whittle those down to a hundred or so — and even then I’d probably have too many.
But just because a shot is ordinary doesn’t mean it’s easy to delete. Some years ago I saw a black bear in the fields behind my house so I grabbed my camera and began shooting as the bear moved closer to my yard. I took about 15 shots before the bear disappeared from view. None of those were very good but I kept them all because my memory of the event is rekindled each time I look at them.
In my opinion, the difference between an ordinary shot and an extraordinary one is that the latter captures something of the personality of the subject. Back in May I was out with my camera and happened upon a red fox kit that had been out of the den for no more than a day or two. He was exploring his world by sniffing under bushes and poking his nose into holes so I began shooting and in one of those shots I captured the moment he became aware of my presence. It wasn’t fear that I saw, it was more like a pause when something deep in his genetic makeup told him that he needed to be on alert. After a few seconds he turned and trotted back toward the den.
As far as I’m concerned, that was a lucky shot where everything came together including having my camera with me, seeing the fox before he saw me, being downwind so he didn’t pick up my scent, being in a good position relative to the subject and the presence of soft morning light. And, as luck would have it, there was just enough of his tail visible to see the white tip that is so characteristic of the red fox.
I’ve got dozens of images of red and gray fox kits that I’ve taken over the years but if I could keep only one, that would be the one.
THE SAME IS TRUE for bird photography. I’ve got hundreds of images of snowy owls, burrowing owls, screech owls, great gray owls, boreal owls, Northern hawk owls, short-eared owls and barred owls, but as far as I’m concerned there’s only one of those that captures the personality of an owl — and it’s not a close-up shot. In fact, the bird is at a considerable distance in the middle of a field on a small tree in gray overcast skies with snow falling.
The subject is a barred owl but in some ways the species is irrelevant — it’s just an owl being an owl. Again, if I could keep only one image of a barred owl, it would be that one even though I have others where I’m closer or in better light.
Songbirds present their own challenges and there isn’t a bird photographer alive who hasn’t taken dozens of shots of black-capped chickadees trying to capture something of the personality of the gregarious little songbird. I know that I have and maybe one or two of those shots came close to capturing the bird’s personality.
Eastern bluebirds are another example. They had a good year on my property this summer with four separate nests producing young, so now I have bluebirds all over my yard. Bluebirds generally forage as a family unit at this time of the year so it’s more common to see half a dozen than to see just one.
While sitting on my deck on a recent evening I photographed two juvenile bluebirds on a metal post closely watching an adult below them. The presence to two juveniles studying the actions of a foraging adult combined with the reflection of the late afternoon sun in their eyes made for a lucky shot that captured something of the personality of the family of bluebirds.
BY FAR THE MOST challenging songbird to photograph in our area is the chimney swift since, unlike the other 80-plus birds that nest here, chimney swifts do not perch — they cling. And the only place for them to cling is on the inside of old-style brick chimneys, which means the only person who has a chance of seeing them is Santa Claus — but he’s not here in the summertime.
It’s true that other songbirds may be more elusive than the chimney swift but all of the songbirds in our area have the ability to perch on tree branches, telephone lines, metal poles, buildings or on the ground except for the swift, which means that the only time they can be photographed is when they’re flying. And it doesn’t help that they spend most of their lives in flight — including bathing — since their small size, erratic flight and snappy wingbeat makes them difficult to keep in the viewfinder let alone achieve focus.
Plus, if the background is blue sky, the camera — no matter how good it is — will meter off the sky, meaning the bird will be underexposed. So the best time to try to photograph them is when the sky is hazy which presents its own challenges.
I’ve tried to photograph chimney swifts for years without any luck until recently when I saw a single swift — probably unmated — hawking insects with a large number of barn swallows and cliff swallows. Although the flight was erratic the swift followed a circular pattern a few times and I was able to squeeze off a few shots — none of them very good. But, as luck would have it, the sky was hazy and one or two shots showed the twinkle of sunlight in the bird’s eye that is the first step toward an extraordinary shot.
It may be that part of what defines an amateur nature photographer is that we’re hardly ever satisfied with our images even though we keep thousands of them on our hard drive. It’s that pursuit of the extraordinary shot that keeps us going back out there with our camera kits and even if we don’t capture anything extraordinary, just being out there has its own rewards.
Images of some of the birds mentioned here can be seen at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/meadowsteward/
(Jeffrey Reed writes a monthly birding column for the Olean Times Herald. Readers with questions or comments can call him at 557-2327 or email him at jeffreed58@gmail.com.)