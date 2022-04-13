The power of native plants
PORTVILLE — The power of native plants workshop will be held April 23 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Portville Free Library, 2 N. Main St.
Have you ever thought about how powerful our native plants can be? Anyone with a yard or even a small outdoor space can make a huge impact by planting native species.
Learn about the pitfalls of lawns, the benefits of native plants, and how to help and see more wildlife in any yard (even in cities), with presenter Jennifer Miller, who will join virtually.
Miller will speak about some of the challenges our wildlife faces today and how even small changes in how we garden and maintain our yards can have huge impacts.
There may be some native plant seedlings ready to give away at this event for those interested.
The event is free for members, $5 for non-members and free for children 13 and under. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Registration not required.