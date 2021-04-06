OLEAN — The Olean Sports Booster Club will unveil their annual Endowment Raffle winners virtually on April 17.
The drawing will begin at 10 a.m. live on Facebook — please search for Olean Sports Boosters Raffle Party on Facebook.
Last year, the booster club rescheduled their April party for May 2020. The new date was affected for the in-person event due to COVID-19, and the winners were drawn virtually. Tickets are $100 each, with 500 shares sold and 22 chances to win a total of $25, 850.
“This raffle is the major fundraiser for the Olean High School Sports Boosters,” said Char Dwaileebe, OHS raffle chairperson. “The boosters are the behind-the-scenes organization that helps the high school athletic programs. Funds generated through this raffle benefit the following: three sports banquets; athlete travel; coaches’ clinics; the sports items — husky bag, t-shirts, those letter Os, and plaques that are handed out at the banquets; equipment and supplies not covered in the school’s athletic budget; and much more.”
Three early bird drawings were held, one in January, in February and in March. Winners included Bradley and Karen Kratts; Maria Brooks; Brian and Nancy Donnelly; Ann Marie Dwaileebe Wright; Megan DiMartino; Derek Scott; and Rich DiMartino.
All tickets turned in before those drawings, were entered into the early bird, and then were placed back in for future drawings.
If you would like to purchase a ticket for the drawing or have tickets to turn in, you can contact Jeff Spears at (585) 981-0668; Meme Yanetsko at (716) 378-6951; Char Dwaileebe at (716) 307-3678; or any Olean Sports Booster Club member.