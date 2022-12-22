Christmas hymns

Dave Toot talks to the Gracefull Arts group about the origins of Christmas hymns.

 Kathryn Ross/Olean Times Herald

WELLSVILLE — As we sing our favorite Christmas hymns this holiday season it may come as a surprise that some of the words and music date from the 400s and even earlier.

Dave Toot, chorale director at Grace United Church, gave a talk recently to the Gracefull Arts group explaining the origins of some of the most popular hymns sung to celebrate the holiday season. Gracefull Arts is a group which meets throughout the month to engage people who may find going to a service is not their cup of tea. Anyone is welcome.

