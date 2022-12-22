WELLSVILLE — As we sing our favorite Christmas hymns this holiday season it may come as a surprise that some of the words and music date from the 400s and even earlier.
Dave Toot, chorale director at Grace United Church, gave a talk recently to the Gracefull Arts group explaining the origins of some of the most popular hymns sung to celebrate the holiday season. Gracefull Arts is a group which meets throughout the month to engage people who may find going to a service is not their cup of tea. Anyone is welcome.
“I’m being a bit academic today,” Toot said. “I looked into many sources and did a lot of research and what I’ve found looking for the back stories of many of our favorite hymns is that there is room for speculation.
“Hymns are probably the oldest pieces of music that we know how they actually sounded,” he said.
The earliest hymns he went on to say were sung in synagogues. It wasn’t until 129 when they were embraced by the Christian religion. “In 129 the Bishop of Rome advised, “Sing the angel’s hymn. Peace, Goodwill to Men and the Glory of God.”
Discovered in the late 1800s. the Oxyrhynchus Papyri contains the largest cache of early Christian manuscripts discovered to date. The cache containing everything from musical transcripts to literature was found in Egypt and is only being translated today, with modern technology.
One of the oldest hymns still being sung today is the Nicene Creed, Toot said.
Early hymns as with hymns today taught the beliefs of the church and were historical accounts of what had taken place in the past. They were and are a teaching tool, he said.
The message of some hymns that we take for granted today, Toot said may have been used to send messages, such as a call to arms for the Jacobite Rebellion in Scotland during the Reformation.
He gave the example that when Francis Wade wrote “Oh Come All Ye Faithful“ he may have been calling the Jacobites who had been banished to the New Word after the Rebellion to come back and help restore the rightful heir, Bonnie Prince Charles, to the throne of England.
He also said that one of North America’s very first hymns pre-dates not only colonization, but also the pilgrims. In the 17th century, a French priest rewrote the Huron Carol from the original language into French. No one is sure how old the original song is, but the English version and a version in the Huron language are still being sung today.
Toot concluded that our popular carols come from as long ago as 100 years after the death of Christ and maybe long before his birth.
