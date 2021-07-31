OLEAN — The “Morphs” have been spotted in the Olean area and for the most part have provided plenty of entertainment for all who saw them.
The Morphs, which are dancers wearing blue outfits that cover them from head to toe, are part of the Dance Arts studio, which will be offering new classes to students across the area.
The unique dancers first made their appearance last year by visiting and posing in different locations around the community. Their instructor Tamara Hilmey said at the time that she photographs the dancers in “wonderful and unique” locations in the community while they participate in activities such as golfing at the St. Bonaventure Golf Course and visiting Rock City Park. She had also noted that Dance Arts has supported the artistry and education of dance for 40 years here in the Olean area and encourages safe and fun ways of engaging the community while highlighting the talents of its dancers.
Dance Arts director, Marcia Gallineaux-Hubert, said that while the studio is associated with the Morphs, which had visited the Taste of Olean event and Art in the Park this summer, it is also planning on a number of new classes to offer to the community.
“We have a registration process that is coming up in the studio and so we wanted to get” the word out on this, Gallineux-Hubert said of registration on Aug, 5, 6 and 8.
“We hope to get (the dancers) back for the new season, but COVID has changed everything. It has changed what we teach and how we teach.”
For example, the studio will offer master classes to students as well as a Take Five course, which allows students to take five weeks of short classes.
“You don’t have to be a Dance Arts registered student to do it, although the price might be a little different,” she explained. “With Take Five we teach in blocks … we have a little bitty jazz class and Hip Hop which we’ve never had before. We’re also going to have some Latin dancing and yoga for dancers, so it’s going to be a variety of different skills and different people coming in.”
The studio has students from the Olean area as well as in the communities of Bradford, Eldred and Coudersport in Pennsylvania.
For more information,visit the website danceartsolean.com, Facebook at Dance Arts Olean or call (716) 307-6988.