Many years ago I was at a party at Cuba Lake and a colleague who had recently retired was there. Like most people, the first question I asked him after saying hello was how he liked retirement?
My question may have been banal but his answer was not. He thought about it for a few seconds and then he said: “I miss the feeling that I used to have on Friday afternoons.”
His answer has stayed with me for a long time partly because it makes me question my own potential retirement, but also because it’s how I look at late winter — pushing through February and March to get to April and May. In other words, a hard winter makes the arrival of spring even better, just as a hard week can make the arrival of the weekend even better.
That said, in many ways this has been my idea of the perfect winter. It started late, the ground froze early and there have been very cold temperatures with lots of weekend sunshine, all of which adds up to perfect conditions for snowshoeing.
Aside from getting outdoors and exercising in the winter I like snowshoeing because it doesn’t cost anything except for a relatively small startup cost. Plus, I can slap the shoes on right outside my backdoor and there are enough contours to my property that I can fashion an “easy” route or a “hard” route depending on how many times I go out during the day.
But aside from the exercise, snowshoeing feels ancient and helps me make a connection to a time and a place before computers, social media and pandemics. And, if I look and listen carefully, I can see and hear wildlife responding to the longer days and shorter nights by behaving in a way that I like to think foretells the coming of spring.
One of the earliest examples of this is the common raven. In Erie County or Monroe County, the sighting of a common raven is unusual, but here in Cattaraugus County ravens have become common enough that I can’t go outside in the winter without hearing or seeing one. It’s generally on the coldest and windiest days that they seem to be the most active. Since ravens hold territory even during the winter months they start courting earlier than other birds and they’re generally very vocal so they’re easy to see and identify.
Since ravens and crows are both large birds with black feathers, they can be hard to distinguish from each other, but aside from a very different voice, the tail of a raven gives the appearance of creating a “V” or “U” shape when seen overhead. Ravens are also much larger than crows.
The blue jay is a relative of the raven and the crow and they too begin to anticipate spring by late February. Most people are familiar with the raucous call of a blue jay but blue jays also have a charming whistle that can be heard during courting and it’s not unusual to see three or four males in a tree trying to out-whistle each other while bobbing up and down when a female is present.
Another bird that likes to get its vocal cords in shape in late winter is the Northern cardinal which can generally be heard singing on sunny days in late February even though the notes might not be as clear as they will be in May. Some cardinals leave our area in winter but it’s not unusual to see a pair hanging around at a feeding station and I’ve had a pair at my house most of the winter.
Early in the winter I was surprised to see a red-bellied woodpecker eating black oil sunflower seeds at my house but I haven’t seen him recently which makes me think he may have moved into the relative protection of the Allegheny River valley or perhaps even farther south.
And, for the first time that I can remember, by the time I got around to putting up the shepard’s hook to hang my bird feeders from, the ground had already frozen solid so I’ve just been scattering bird seed on the snow which generally favors the more aggressive birds like the blue jays at the expense of the sparrows, chickadees and juncos. It’s usually late in the day after the blue jays have gone to roost that the smaller birds get a chance.
Black oil sunflower is the preferred food for birds because it has a higher oil content than the more familiar striped sunflower seed which makes it more beneficial for birds but it’s been hard to find in local stores this winter.
Like many people I take for granted that I can get as much black oil sunflower seed as I need locally throughout the winter but in addition to being used as bird food, black oil sunflower seed is a highly desirable global commodity and supply and demand has driven up prices and led to scarcity.
The world’s largest producer of black oil sunflower is the Ukraine and aside from being on the brink of war with Russia, they had drought in 2021 which cut into global production and supply. The world’s second largest producer of sunflower seed is Russia and the last time I checked, their government wasn’t very happy with our government which may have impacted availability.
In this country, the states that produce the largest amount of sunflower seed are North Dakota and South Dakota but overall, the United States is a distant sixth in terms of global production behind the Ukraine, Russia, the European Union, Argentina and Turkey.
And the world’s largest consumer of sunflower seed is India which pays a premium for black oil sunflower because of its high oil content which is used in consumables. In short, drought, global tensions and high demand have put the squeeze on what is probably our most nutritious and least expensive food source for wild birds.
It’s hard to predict future availability in local stores but it seems likely that prices will be higher since I’m already seeing higher prices in the stores that have some left and prices on the internet are also up from a year ago although I’d rather buy locally if at all possible. Still, spring is coming and I expect to see my first red-winged blackbirds by late February or early March and if black oil sunflower isn’t available locally by then I may have to look on the internet.
Images of some of the birds mentioned here can be seen at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/meadowsteward/
(Jeffrey Reed writes a monthly birding column for the Olean Times Herald. Readers with questions or comments can call him at 557-2327 or email him at jeffreed58@gmail.com.)