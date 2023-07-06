OLEAN — Two sites in the city will receive funding help from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy announced grants Thursday from the federal agency for projects in Cattaraugus and Chemung counties totaling more than $375,000. The bulk of aid comes to two projects in Olean, $100,000 for The Hub coworking space operated by the Olean Business Development Corp. and $250,000 to renovate the Watson Center on South Clinton Street, part of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.
“These ARC grants are a reflection of our commitment to fostering economic growth, enhancing vital services, and improving the quality of life in the Southern Tier,” said Rep. Langworthy. “With the development of The Hub, the renovation of Watson Center … we are building a stronger community that empowers entrepreneurs, supports mental health, and ensures access to critical healthcare services.”
The Hub, located on the fourth floor of the former Olean Business Institute building on North Union Street, offers coworking space, office rentals, meeting and lecture spaces, as well as access to other business-building services and support through OBDC. The Hub opened in 2022.
The Watson Ministry Center, attached to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on South Clinton Street, was funded through donations from the family of Hazel Watson, who died in 1950. The site is home to the Miriam Center for Hope and Healing, a mental health services provider. In addition, the site aids with food distribution and training programs.
Also receiving aid was Elmira’s Able2, a leading healthcare organization, which will receive a grant of $25,000 to enhance and improve efficiencies at its “Article 28 Dental Clinic,” ensuring accessible dental care for those in need.
The Appalachian Regional Commission is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 423 counties across the Appalachian region.