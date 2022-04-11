Phi Kappa Phi inducts area students
BATON ROUGE, La. — Area students were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
They include Alfred students, Karly Welty of Olean and Naomi Buchholz and Margaret Shank, both of Wellsville.
They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.