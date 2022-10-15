Ordinarily at this time of year I’d be singing “On the Road Again” by Willie Nelson and packing my binoculars, spotting scope and camera into my car in preparation for a trip to Cape May, New Jersey for the autumn bird migration.
It’s the lure of the open road that I enjoy almost as much as the destination as I drive from Olean to Corning, then to Williamsport and Philadelphia and out into the sandy soils of the New Jersey Pine Barrens in just over six hours. Yet it feels like I’m in another world and another time. It’s downhill all the way and my Subaru can make the entire trip on one tank of gas.
In most locations that are a day’s drive away, spring and fall bird migration is hit or miss, but the fall migration in Cape May is always a hit. The only question is how big a hit? If you want to learn birds, you go where the birds are and in the autumn, that’s Cape May.
Although Cape May is known for the hawk migration, its marshes, fields and off-season beaches on both the Atlantic Ocean and the Delaware Bay provide important stopover habitat for migrating songbirds, gulls, waders and shorebirds. There’s always something happening and even when it’s raining and no one but the official counter is on the hawk watch platform, there’s still activity. It was on one of those days that I counted six low-flying peregrine falcons during a half-hour walk on the boardwalk through the marshes.
But for a variety of reasons I won’t be making the trip this year, which means it’s back to the hit or miss of local birding. I don’t have a lot of property but I have two noisy little streams and the sound of flowing water attracts songbirds as they fly overhead at night and the brush along the streams provides food and cover and since hawks follow the songbirds, cover is important.
Atmospheric conditions such as wind speed and direction, cloud cover, precipitation and length of daylight all play a factor in determining when birds move but figuring out where they’ll land is pretty challenging which is why it’s hit or miss. The unpredictability contributes to the enjoyment since we never know what might turn up but it can also be frustrating if nothing turns up.
On one recent morning when the weather could best be described as lousy with on and off rain and cool temperatures, there were birds everywhere on my property with the highlights being common yellowthroat, black-throated green warbler, Cape May warbler, song sparrow, field sparrow, Lincoln’s sparrow, swamp sparrow, white-crowned sparrow, white-throated sparrow, Wilson’s snipe and ruby-crowned kinglet.
Because of the rain, I had left my camera in the house but I circled back to pick it up — along with a rain cover since water and electronics don’t play well together — but by the time I got back out to where I had seen all the activity, all I found were two blue jays. The moment had been lost and then I saw why — a merlin was perched in the only tall tree on my property and all the songbirds had taken cover and gotten very quiet to avoid being eaten.
The merlin is a small, aggressive falcon that uses incredible bursts of speed and impossibly abrupt mid-air turns to overtake prey, which is usually small birds. Many years ago while standing in the parking lot at the Cape May Lighthouse we saw a merlin tail-chase a white-rumped sandpiper underneath a parked car and come out the other side at breakneck speed — which helps explain why the bird is named after a magician.
It used to be that if we saw merlins at all, it was during spring and fall migration but they’ve expanded their nesting range and there’s usually a pair nesting somewhere around Olean. Unlike their smaller cousin, the American kestrel which also nests locally, merlins seem to tolerate human activity pretty well and the one I saw was no different.
Merlins can be very vocal and the one I was watching — which was either an adult female or a juvenile — left the branch calling loudly but instead of taking a straight line at a blue jay perched on a nearby dead snag, flew along the contours of the land gaining elevation before diving at the blue-jay twice. But the laws of physics favor a perched bird and as long as it can hold its nerve and not leave the branch it won’t be eaten since powerful predators like merlins depend on flushing their prey and snatching them in mid-flight but this blue jay held its nerve.
Unlike the merlin, most of the birds in our area have had interactions with people long enough to be wary of our presence and generally fly away if we get too close and that was the case when I saw a dozen Eastern meadowlarks fly into my fields. The Eastern meadowlark is a plump, grassland bird which generally nests in hay fields.
In terms of behavior, the Eastern meadowlark is as different from the Western meadowlark as it’s possible to be, even though they look practically identical. The Eastern meadowlark has a song as soft as a summer breeze and flies at the first sign of a bird photographer trying to get close.
The Western meadowlark, on the other hand, has a raucous song and is easy to photograph as it perches on roadside fence posts. I once read that the reason the Eastern meadowlark flushes so much more quickly than the Western meadowlark is because there have been European settlers in the eastern United States for much longer than the western United States and settlers hunted the meadowlark for food, thereby wiping out the genetic strains that tolerated human contact leaving only those that flew off at the approach of humans.
Although I can’t vouch for the theory itself, it might explain why the two species behave so differently.
But for every “hit” that I’ve had this autumn I’ve probably had two or three “misses.” Still, the combination of fresh air, exercise and the sound of flowing water means that even if it’s a miss, it’s still time well spent and if conditions favor a hit, all the better.
And, who knows? Maybe something unusual will turn up while I look forward to getting back on the road again.
Images of some of the birds mentioned here can be seen at: