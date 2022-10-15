Ordinarily at this time of year I’d be singing “On the Road Again” by Willie Nelson and packing my binoculars, spotting scope and camera into my car in preparation for a trip to Cape May, New Jersey for the autumn bird migration.

It’s the lure of the open road that I enjoy almost as much as the destination as I drive from Olean to Corning, then to Williamsport and Philadelphia and out into the sandy soils of the New Jersey Pine Barrens in just over six hours. Yet it feels like I’m in another world and another time. It’s downhill all the way and my Subaru can make the entire trip on one tank of gas.

