OLEAN — The Great Pumpkin Shoot was held Sunday at Besecker & Coss, 1553 Olean-Portville Road, after a year’s break due to COVID, with 52 teams eager to shoot their stuff.
50 baskets were raffled off, and while the proceeds haven’t been tallied yet, co-organizer Lynn Zalepa said they raised “well over $3,500.”
This year that money will be donated to Operation Warm Hearts, 318 N. Union St., Olean. They purchase and distribute (for free) brand new coats, hats, mittens/gloves, scarfs; personal and care items for youth, from newborn to 18 years old in Cattaraugus, Allegany and Chautauqua Counties.
“Operation Warm Hearts is so thankful for being selected by the Pumpkin Shoot this year,” said Ann Marie Sitter-Tompkins, president and co-founder. “We have met so many wonderful people ... Some ladies have visited our headquarters, donated items of clothing and volunteered to help us. What a blessing.”
Team Ila’s Crew, headed by Rick Kelher, won the grand prize, a 55 in. Samsung LED TV.
The event was started 12 years ago by Red Gray and John Gerringer Sr., whose adult children have taken over the organizing.