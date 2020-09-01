PORTVILLE — Officials at Pfeiffer Nature Center said the facility, which recently completed the Dog Days of Summer self-led activity is now moving into the Frog Days of Summer.
This is the period of time when visitors can visit the pond at the Eshelman property and pay tribute to their frog friends. While frogs are most active in the spring, visitors can appreciate their vocalizations throughout the summer. Participants are encouraged to enjoy a stroll along the Bull Head Run Trail at Eshelman and learn some fun facts about the frogs that live in our area.
The walk is guaranteed to be a “toadally” awesome time, officials said. The map for the walk can be found on the Eshelman kiosk.
The Eshelman Property is located at 1420 Yubadam Road, Portville, and Pfeiffer officials ask participants to share pictures and let us know how you enjoyed your visit by e-mailing naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org.