BRADFORD, Pa. — The Penn Brad Oil Museum monthly breakfast meeting of The Fireside Pumpers is Wednesday at Togi’s Banquet Room, 412-422 E. Main St.
The meeting begins at 7:30 a.m. and the cost of the breakfast buffet is $12. The public is welcome and is encouraged to attend.
The program, “The Smith Site," will be given by Kelly Lounsbury, the excavator of a Late Prehistoric (about 1550-1650 A.D.) hill fort located outside Bolivar, N.Y. He will discuss the function and duration of this site, as well as look at numerous features and artifacts left behind by the Chautauqua-McFate Culture peoples.