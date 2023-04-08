The Dredge became a man-made ditch to control flooding

CONEWANGO — As the town of Conewango observes its 200th birthday, it’s a good time to look back on the construction of the Conewango Dredge, an important waterway that runs through the town to this day.
“The Dredge,” as it became known, was an idea of the New York State Legislature in 1839 to extend the Erie Canal southward from Buffalo through western Cattaraugus County to the Allegheny River via Conewango Creek. It was one of the largest projects of its kind attempted in Western New York.
Although the canal never materialized, part of the legislature’s plan was resurrected in 1896 to protect areas along the meandering Conewango Creek from constant flooding. When the creek was straightened and cleared 127 years ago, the man-made ditch opened up approximately 20,000 acres of farmland on both sides of the north-south waterway.
This nine-mile drainage ditch runs northerly along the Cattaraugus-Chautauqua County line from Goodwins Landing near Randolph to the Dredge Road by the village of South Dayton.
In her article submitted to “Historic Path of Cattaraugus County,” local historian Marlynn McNallie Olson Ray said some of the best farmland was along the route planned to be taken by the Dredge, but every year it flooded and was unusable.
“It served its purpose for a considerable time, but no maintenance was ever provided. The shores eroded and trees fell over into the Dredge, and that dammed up the water,” she said. “Flooding began again, canceling out all the hard work and money that had been spent to prevent flooding. The land was once again covered with water.”
Ray said the situation got so bad that something had to be done. She said a group of interested citizens formed to clean out the Dredge and shore up the banks from Cherry Creek to Waterboro in the mid-1990s. The mid-section of that effort lies in the town of Conewango. With donated money, the laborers began to clean out the original Dredge and shore up the banks, finally completing the task in 2003.
“Brush and undergrowth was cut away and hauled out,” she said. “The bottom of the Dredge was cleaned of 103 years’ worth of accumulation.”
Many people have commented how wonderful it would be if the original creek bed could be restored and put back the way nature intended. Built for drainage, the Dredge has become a prime recreational feature attracting fishermen, canoeists and kayakers.
According to the Cattaraugus County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan of 2006, there are nine floodwater impoundments located in the headwaters of Conewango Creek. They are maintained by the Conewango Watershed Association and have greatly reduced the severity of flooding since their construction in the 1960s and ’70s.
Typically, the loss of protective riparian vegetation – wetlands adjacent to rivers and streams – primarily due to agricultural pursuits is the major contributor to stream bank erosion.