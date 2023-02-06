GOWANDA — The Chautauqua Center, Inc. has merged with Tri-County Family Medicine Associates in Gowanda, expanding reach and capabilities to serve patients in northeastern Chautauqua County, southeastern Erie County and northwestern Cattaraugus County.
TCFM was started by Dr. James Wild, Dr. Dana Anderson, Dr. Andrea Manyon and Dr. Cristina Misa more than 35 years ago and included practices in Cattaraugus and Conewango Valley. By practicing in a physician-shortage area, Wild was able to fulfill a National Health Service Corps scholarship.
There were many changes to the practice over the years, but one of the most memorable was when TCFM lost its office space and Tri-County Hospital was destroyed by flooding in 2009. After moving to North Collins for a short time, TCFM settled into its current location at 1 School St. in 2011.
Wild and Anderson, both board certified in family medicine, will continue to see their patients at TCFM.
Wild is a graduate of the University at Buffalo School of Medicine, is a clinical associate professor of family medicine at his alma mater and a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians. Anderson is a graduate of Ohio State College of Medicine and is also a clinical assistant professor in family medicine at UB.
TCFM hosts medical students from UB as well as physician assistant students and nurse practitioner students from various area colleges each year to practice in a rural healthcare setting.
Mallorie Schwab and Lauralee Sibiga are experienced PAs continuing to practice at TCFM. In addition, Melissa Wisniewski, a family nurse practitioner, will join the provider team. Together with the excellent nursing and office staff, patients should expect no interruptions in service or care, the doctors said.
“We are confident that this merger will result in the long-term sustainability of Tri-County Family Medicine,” said Michael Pease, chief executive officer of The Chautauqua Center. “We commit to providing the highest quality of care to existing and new patients, with no lapses in services. This is a positive move for our organization and the community it serves. We are excited about this new opportunity.”
Wild said, “We strongly believe that this acquisition will bring great benefit to our patients and the community as a whole, as we continue to deliver efficient, effective, accessible, and affordable healthcare. We look forward to serving our community with our brand of quality care for many years to come. The Chautauqua Center’s confidence in the future of this practice is a huge benefit to Gowanda and the surrounding area.”
The transition is expected to be completed soon, and patients should not experience any disruption in service. TCFM continues to accept new patients. Call (716) 241-7067 or visit www.tri-countyfamilymedicine.com.