U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer speaks at Syracuse University about Micron Technologys $100 billion pledge to build a massive computer chip complex just north of the city. Seated are Gov. Kathy Hochul, Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.

 syracuse.com/TNS

SYRACUSE (TNS) — Micron Technology’s decision to build a massive complex of chip plants near Syracuse left many in Central New York ecstatic, but the feelings were less enthusiastic in Lockhart, Texas, one of the other communities that had been competing for the project.

Lockhart, located about 35 miles from Austin in the central part of the state, had been in the running until late in the process, officials said. In fact, Micron filed an application for property tax exemptions in Texas that were believed to be connected to the project, but said later it had done so only to keep its options open.

