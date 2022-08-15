Terrence and Judith Mark

OLEAN — Terrence Mark, a former English teacher at Franklinville Central School, and his wife, Judith Mark, recently established a new scholarship fund at CRCF to support students of the Franklinville Central School district.

Mark taught English at Ten Broeck Academy/Franklinville Central High School for 33 years before retiring in 2000.

 

