ALLEGANY — Town of Allegany Supervisor James Hitchcock has submitted a proposed 2022 budget of $4.1 million that calls for a tax hike of 1.87%.
The tentative budget shows $4.13 million in appropriations and $2.28 million in revenues. After using $236,000 from the town’s fund balance, that leaves $1.61 million to be raised by taxes.
The 2021 budget, as modified, was $3.97 million. The 2022 tentative budget is an increase of $149,190.
Included in the appropriations are $3,500 for lighting districts, $316,596 for sewer and $439,667 for water.
The increase in the tax levy over the current level is 1.99%. The tentative tax rate for next year is $4.37 per $1,000, an 8 cent increase over the 2021 rate.
The supervisor did not return a phone call seeking comment before press time.
The budget lists salaries totaling $24,480 for four town board members, $28,850 for two town justices, $15,000 for supervisor, $35,597 for town clerk and $56,000 for highway superintendent.
The town board will conduct a public hearing on the tentative budget Oct. 12, at 7 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Facility on Birch Run Road.