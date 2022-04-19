BRADFORD, Pa. — Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center presents the America’s Got Talent tenor sensation, T.3, as part of the Spring Series at 7:30 p.m. May 2.
The show will be at the Bromeley Family Theater on the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford campus.
This tenor trio went viral on TikTok during the pandemic, thanks to their a capella cover songs and some of the greatest show tunes from Broadway.
T.3 features three New York City-based actors, singers and musicians.
Jim Hogan is a Penn State graduate whose Broadway national touring credits include "Waitress," "The Phantom of the Opera" and "Spring Awakening.
Liam Fennecken, also a graduate of the Penn State theater program, recently toured the U.S. and South Korea in "School of Rock" and has toured North America with "Once, American Idiot" and "Peter Pan 360."
Brendan Jacob Smith, a recent graduate of Ithaca College, just finished playing Art Garfunkel in the U.S./Canada Company of The Simon and Garfunkel this spring. He recently finished up his time as a member of Hyannis Sound, Cape Cod’s professional a capella group, and was seen as Frankie Epps in "Parade" at The Rev Theatre Company.
“Their incredible harmonies and powerful voices will blow you away in this one-time, epic performance," said Darren Litz, executive director of BCPAC. "We are thrilled that T.3 was available to come to Bradford. From the first time I heard them on AGT, I knew this would be a great show for our community."
Tickets are $25 plus a processing fee and can be purchased by visiting BCPAC online at bcpac.com, by phone at (814) 362-2522 or at the ticket office at 119 Main St., Bradford.
Sponsors are Zippo Manufacturing, W.R. Case & Sons, the Blaisdell Foundation, American Refining Group, the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Pop 101.1 to 101.5 FM, WESB 107.5 FM and The Hero 100.1.