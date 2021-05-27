New York state’s $2.8 billion Emergency Rental Assistance Program opens Tuesday for applications from tenants behind in their rent due to hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cattaraugus County Social Services Commissioner Anthony Turano said that tenants behind in their rent by as much as a year due to the pandemic are eligible to apply.
The commissioner urged renters not to delay applying for the emergency rental funding because when the funds are gone, the program will end.
Applications must be submitted through the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance program portal at OTDA.NY.gov/ERAP. Applications cannot be taken to the local Department of Social Services, Turano said.
“Help is available for those folks who do not have access to a computer,” Turano said. Social Services has partnered with Connecting Communities in Action, formerly Cattaraugus Community Action, to provide application assistance.
County residents with questions about the program or having difficulty applying for ERAP can get assistance with internet access or other barriers by contacting CCA at (716) 945-1041.
The state’s emergency moratorium on evictions is due to expire at the end of August, Turano said. “We want to save off those evictions and help the landlords who are also struggling.”
The New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) will provide significant economic relief to help low and moderate-income households at risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability by providing rental arrears, temporary rental assistance and utility arrears assistance, the commissioner said.
Criteria for eligibility for ERAP include:
• Household gross income at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI).
• On or after March 13, 2020, a member of the household received unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in income, or experienced financial hardship, directly or indirectly, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• The applicant is obligated to pay rent at their primary residence and has overdue rent at their current residence for rent owed on or after March 13, 2020.
• The household must be at risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability, which can be demonstrated by having rental arrears owed on or after March 13, 2020.
While $2.8 billion dollars has been allocated across New York State, the program will run as long as funds remain available.
Household approved for ERAP may receive:
• Up to 12 months of rental arrears payments for rents accrued on or after March 13, 2020.
• Up to 3 months of additional rental assistance if the household is expected to spend 30 percent or more of their gross monthly income to pay for rent.
• Up to 12 months of electric or gas utility arrears payments for arrears that have accrued on or after March 13, 2020.
Payments will be made directly to the landlord/property owner and utility company on behalf of the tenant. Tenant applicants will be notified of the amounts paid on their behalf.
The state also has a helpline for applicants by call-RENT from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning June 1.
A list of document landlords and tenants will need to apply when the program is open can be found at https://otda.ny.gov/programs/Emergency-Rental-Assistance