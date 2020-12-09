OLEAN — For 91 years, Jewish residents in the Olean area worshiped, celebrated and mourned together at Temple B’Nai Israel on South Barry Street.
At 3 p.m. Sunday, congregation members, led by lay leader Dr. David Shulman, will conduct the last “deconsecration” service for the building, followed by another service at a new location inside the former St. John’s School at 921 N. Union St. Extension.
The congregation, which has seen a dwindling of members over the years, decided to sell the temple to Olean Community Theatre last year — OCT recently closed on the sale of the historic building. The building, which was dedicated in September of 1929, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2012.
On Tuesday, Shulman said Sunday’s service in a rented first-floor room at the school will include a Hanukkah ceremony in honor of the Jewish holiday, which begins Thursday.
“We’ll probably light candles on a menorah in celebration of the new place, but that’s about it,” Shulman commented. “We can’t do much now anyway” because of safety guidelines in place for the pandemic.
As a result, he said the ceremony will be limited to congregation members, who will practice social distancing. In addition, some Olean Community Theatre board members are also expected to attend.
“Normally, we wouldn’t mind (community members in attendance), but the new place is a lot smaller,” he explained. “So there will be limited space available.”
Shulman said that as recently as a few years ago, the congregation included as many as 24 families.
“But now, I’m sure there are a lot less,”’ Shulman said. “And certainly there are a lot less who participate in anything, even over the high holidays. I think the largest number was 16 families. We’re really dwindling here.”