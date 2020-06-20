(Editor’s Note: Local professional photographer and eagle expert Dan Jordan shares his photographs of and experiences with American bald eagles in Western New York and Northwest Pennsylvania, as well as other locations in the U.S.)
Today I focus on juvenile eagles once they’ve fledged and left the nest (or at least have taken first flight).
Juvenile bald eagles are full size when they fledge. They spend 10-12 weeks after hatching, gorging themselves on whatever tasty treats the adult pair bring to the nest. Most of their diet, like the adults, is fish, but the adults will bring whatever food is available.
One interesting fact about juvenile eagle size is that female juvenile eagles, before fledging, are larger than their fathers. In the raptor world, and specifically for bald eagles, females are taller, heavier, and the dominant partner in the relationship. I notice this at the Belvidere nest, when the male brings in a fish, he has been “looking up” to one or both of the juveniles of near-fledging age. In fact, the adult male seems to be intimidated by the full-grown juveniles and often just drops the fish and flees to a nearby perch to watch the juveniles devour the fish.
For a two-eaglet nest, the adults deliver a fish on average every three hours during the day in order to feed the voracious young. Once the eaglets, or juveniles, have reached their full size they start to practice their flying techniques in preparation for their big day. They can be seen flapping their enormous wings (up to an 8-foot wingspan already before they leave the nest). They practice-fly from one side of the nest to the other.
The fledging process is something to behold. After weeks of wing-flapping and practice-flying, the day of reckoning arrives and over the side of the nest launches the older juvenile. The younger juvenile may wait 2-3 days, or even a week to take the plunge. Juveniles are accomplished fliers and gliders on first try but often struggle to maintain balance when they land. After a number of clumsy landings, they learn the process.
Juveniles stay with their parents for one to two months after fledging, while they hone their flying skills and learn to feed themselves. One day, the adults will chase off the juveniles, forcing them to truly come to grips with the dangerous world. Unfortu-nately, it is estimated that the mortality rate for first-year juveniles is about 50%. This is very difficult to determine since juveniles are migrant and have no home base, but years of study indicate the 50% number to be reasonable.
The first winter is the real danger season for first-year juveniles. If their fishing skills are not honed, they are in real trouble. Winter is tough on the adults, too, but it is especially rigorous for first-year juveniles. Bald eagles migrate if their food source freezes over, be it a lake or river. Mild winters may cause adults to “stay home,” but juveniles may migrate south as a part of their learning process for survival.
The next information is the part that surprises people and even causes arguments with me. Juvenile bald eagles are a mottled brown color and bear no resemblance to adult bald eagles. They do not get their white head and tail feathers until their fourth or fifth year. In this juvenile stage, they are full-sized eagles but are often mistaken for large hawks or for golden eagles because of their coloration.
I’ve had to walk away from arguments about golden eagle sightings, which were actually juvenile bald eagles. Juvenile bald eagles are distinctively bald eagles. Here are several differences:
• Bald eagles are fish hawks and the majority of their diet is fish. Golden eagles will eat fish but their primary source of food comes from small mammals. At the National Eagle Center in Wabasha, Minnesota, where they do golden eagle tours, they claim that in that region the favorite fare for the goldens is turkey.
• Bald eagles, especially females, are a bit larger than golden eagles.
• Juvenile bald eagles have a black, or partially black, beak. Golden eagle beaks are lighter in color and more of a grey shade, with less black.
• As a juvenile bald eagle matures, the black in the beak gets smaller and is eventually replaced by the orange color of the adults.
• Juvenile bald eagles are more mottled than golden eagles, which tend to be a more constant golden-brown color. As I “get to know” the juveniles in our area, I find that no two eagles are similar in their feather patterns; each is very distinctive.
• Bald eagles have no feathers on their lower legs. Golden eagles’ legs are feathered to their toes.
• The last report that I read from the New York Department of Environmental Conservation said that there are no known golden eagle nests in New York state. Goldens are infrequently seen in NYS during migration, but sightings are rare.
The photos today are all validated juvenile bald eagles — so, please, no emails or phone calls to tell me I’ve photographed a golden.
The first photo is of a juvenile bald eagle I photographed at Barnum swamp in Eldred Township last year. I’ve added an inset photo of a golden eagle I photographed at the National Eagle Center in Minnesota two years ago, so the distinction between the two species will be clear.
The second photo is of a
juvenile bald eagle in flight. I took this photo at the Conowingo Hydroelectric Dam in Maryland. The markings are clear as the bird banked right when it saw a fish in the Susquehanna River.
The third photo is of a rare sighting of a large group of juvenile bald eagles. On this day at Alma Pond, near Wellsville, there were about 20 juveniles interacting with the native adult pair, which had eaglets on the nest. Normally, during nesting season, adult eagles are very territorial. The fishing in the pond must have been excellent that day to support all those eagles without a squabble.
I call your attention to the eagle on the far right of the photo — its tail was mostly brown but its head feathers had begun to turn to white, meaning this is a 4-year-old eagle. Next year, this eagle will display the full adult plumage and will be searching for a mate and a nesting site of its own.
(If you have any information about local eagles and /or nests, or if you have questions, please email me at dan@jordanphotog.com.)