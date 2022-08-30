Teen tech program to meet Thursdays

OLEAN — Boundless Connections has slated weekly meetings for its teen technology program, TECH Unleashed, for 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays, starting Sept. 8 at the technology center at 160 N. Union St.
TECH Unleashed is for youth 13-17 years old interested in computer programming, 3D printing, augmented and virtual reality, graphic art and video/audio editing.
“This summer we hosted a showcase for the TECH Unleashed members to present their skills and it was incredible,” said Christina Lopez, Boundless Connections CEO. “Members from this cohort are pursuing coding, animation, graphic design and 3D printing.”
Participants receive guidance on project and time management, leadership and team building, public speaking, research and industry networking.
“Tech literacy is so important for today’s workforce in every industry, and these teens are ready to take the lead,” Lopez added. “Many also have entrepreneurial potential.”
Membership is $100 per month and covers registration costs for the club’s winter, spring and summer camps.
