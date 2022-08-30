Teen tech program to meet Thursdays

A TECH Unleashed member builds a Lego Mindstorms robot at the Boundless Connections Technology Center in Olean.

 Photo submitted

OLEAN — Boundless Connections has slated weekly meetings for its teen technology program, TECH Unleashed, for 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays, starting Sept. 8 at the technology center at 160 N. Union St.

TECH Unleashed is for youth 13-17 years old interested in computer programming, 3D printing, augmented and virtual reality, graphic art and video/audio editing.

