OLEAN — Boundless Connections’ teen technology program, TECH Unleashed, will host a winter camp 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 29-30, at its Olean location at 160 N. Union Street.
TECH Unleashed is for youth 13-17 years old interested in computer programming, 3D printing, augmented and virtual reality, graphic art and video/audio editing.
Participants receive guidance on project and time management, leadership and team building, public speaking, research and industry networking.
Camp cost is $60 and includes lunch and snacks. Boundless Connections works with its nonprofit partner, Strength Solutions, to provide full and partial scholarships to any participants in need. For current TECH Unleashed members, camp is included in monthly membership.
To sign up for the TECH Unleashed winter camp, email ryan@boundlessconnections.com, call (716) 379-3347 or visit boundlessconnections.com/tech-unleashed-camp.
“Giving young people the opportunity to engage with technology at their pace is part of our goal of developing a pipeline of tech-savvy people who want to live and work in the Olean area,” Christina Lopez, Boundless Connections CEO, said.
“Our Olean pilot tech center started around TECH Unleashed, and it’s been a turning point for many of the young people who have participated,” she said. “We’ve had members go on to pursue careers in different tech-based fields, from video production, to web and app design to rocket science and everything in between."