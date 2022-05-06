BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A 19-year-old from Olean, N.Y., awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to charges related to the fraternity hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student.
Jarrett Prizel pleaded guilty April 22 in Wood County Court to a series of charges in the alcohol-poisoning death of Stone Foltz on March 7, 2021, according to WTVG of Toledo.
Prizel pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and eight counts of misdemeanor hazing. WTVG reported the reckless homicide charge had been amended from involuntary manslaughter, felonies of the third degree.
Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson said in a statement that Prizel’s guilty plea is the first that “directly takes responsibility for Stone Foltz’s death.”
Prizel had originally been charged with involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the third degree; eight counts of hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; and six counts of failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, a misdemeanor.
Dobson said Prizel had taken charge of new Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity members the night of the hazing incident, leading them into the event where they were presented with bottles of alcohol they were expected to drink.
The Associated Press reported that Foltz, 20, of Delaware, allegedly drank all or nearly all of the bottle given to him before he was dropped off at his apartment. Foltz was found by his roommate and other friends, who called 911.
The roommate performed CPR until EMS arrived. Foltz was taken to Wood County Hospital and later to Toledo Hospital, where he died on March 7.
The coroner said Foltz died of fatal ethanol intoxication. His blood alcohol content, or BAC, was 0.394, according to the family, who said it was likely even higher immediately after the alleged hazing ritual.
“While we were pleased to get the first couple of men to take responsibility for what happened that night, it was important that people started taking responsibility for what happened to Stone,” Dobson said in his statement.
“I am proud and humbled to have met the Foltzes," the prosecutor said. "But the further part of me wishes I never met them. And I know they wish they had never met me. So I want this to stop. I never want a prosecutor to meet a parent under these terrible circumstances again.”
The former president of the fraternity pleaded guilty Thursday in the hazing death.
Daylen Dunson, 22, of Cleveland, pleaded guilty to several charges, including reckless homicide, tampering with evidence, obstruction and eight counts of misdemeanor hazing.
By taking the deal with Wood County prosecutors, Dunson became the sixth person to plead guilty in the case. Each of these defendants could receive a jail term when they're sentenced later this year, but prosecutors have said they will likely receive probation.
Charges are still pending against two people, who are due to go on trial May 16.