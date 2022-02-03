TECH Launch certificate program available at Boundless Connections

OLEAN — Boundless Connections, LLC, has member openings for the TECH Launch certificate program at its technology center in Olean.
The program is available between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays, excluding holidays.
Through TECH Launch, members receive mentorship and access to technology and knowledge geared toward helping them find focus and develop skills for employment, higher education and/or entrepreneurship.
Each member sets their own individual goals, whether those are to learn Microsoft Office programs, 3D printing, computer repair, graphic design or to have access to computers and the internet to search for and apply to jobs or attend classes online. It has a tailored, individual experience.
“Because TECH Launch is not a class, each member can work on their goals at their own pace with the flexibility to set their own schedules to meet the program’s 15 hours/week goal,” said Ryan Michelle Wilcox, program outreach manager.
Available in both the Olean and Rochester technology centers, the program administered in conjunction with Strength Solutions certifies participants ages 17 and over, have basic technology skills including but not limited to the effective use of Microsoft Office programs, email communications, internet searches and online calendars.
For more information and to join, visit boundlessconnections.com/tech-launch.
TECH Launch members set their own goals and meet one-on-one with a mentor weekly to assess their progress. Skills members develop include timeliness, goal setting and tracking and self-assessment.
They also receive leadership development training through an introduction to The Virtues Project™, an internationally recognized program focused on recognizing and using character strengths.
Members use Boundless Connections’ TECH Connect Tracking System to log and verify their skills. Participants can also post and send their personal report links to employers along with their résumé.
This initiative is funded in part by a grant from the New York State Developmental Disabilities Planning Council. Participants with developmental disabilities pay no out-of-pocket expenses to attend the program. Scholarships are available through Strength Solutions.
The program includes membership to the Boundless Connections Technology Center at 160 N. Union St., Olean.
To schedule a tour of the technology center, contact Wilcox at (716) 379-3347 or email ryan@boundlessconnections.com.