FRIENDSHIP — More than 200 workers returned to work at Friendship Dairy after 10 days on strike, said Teamsters Local 264 officials on Tuesday.
The strike came after a breakdown in collective bargaining with Friendship parent Saputo Dairy, but union members voted more than two-to-one in favor of a new three-year contract.
“It was a privilege to stand in solidarity with the members at Friendship Dairy,” said Teamsters Local 264 Recording Secretary and Business Agent Darrin Ziemba. “We made the necessary preparations to run a formidable strike and the members took ownership from there – rotating in and off the line so others could grill food for members, cut wood for the fire, keep the generators going and more. The comradery I witnessed was inspiring, and for that reason the faces of these members will be burned in my memory for life.”
While negotiations originally faltered based on hikes to health care benefits, union officials announced the current health care plan was retained. Four-percent raises through the lifetime of the agreement were also included.
“I think it’s a very fair offer and I love how we all stuck together and did what we needed to do,” said Dustin Davis, one of the striking workers. “Everybody’s gotten along incredibly well and we’re just a big family.”
Saputo officials could not be reached for comment.