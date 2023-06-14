WHITESVILLE — With teacher resignations and a dwindling student body, the Whitesville Central School board is facing some tough decisions for the upcoming academic year.
The board hosted a public meeting Tuesday night prior to its regular board meeting to inform the public of the problems it will have in the next school year, which may involve a tuitioning agreement with Andover Central School District and to ask residents for their input.
And they got it, as past teachers, past board members, current students and alumni, teachers and parents nearly filled the bleachers in the small gym. No one held back, with some accusing the board of positioning the school for a merger with Andover, or of poor administration and hostile working conditions — but most were just anxious about the possibility of losing the school and the community’s identity.
Many questioned the board’s timing of the informational session, but Superintendent Tammy Emery told the crowd that she only learned the extent of the resignations April 19. Six teachers have resigned for better jobs that are closer to home or for more profitable employment, and one for a lack of students to teach.
Emery said she spent the meantime canvasing for available teachers, talking to current teachers, the students and the board of education while looking for viable solutions to the dilemma before calling Tuesday's public meeting.
At the meeting, CA BOCES Superintendent Scott Payne was on hand to assure the crowd that school districts across the Southern Tier are facing the same problem — a lack of available teachers.
“Ten years ago, we had 80,000 teachers coming out of school and looking for jobs," he said. "Now we only have 40,000. All the districts in BOCES have the same problem. It is really tough across the entire state."
While members of the crowd suggested such solutions as long-distance or online learning, such as was done during the COVID-19 pandemic, and shifting existing teachers to other subjects, Board President Jeff Erdman said district officials had considered many ideas. However, he said the idea of busing grade nine through 12 students to Andover for part of their school day seemed to be the best solution, for now.
Emery said she had spoken to Jennifer Joyce, who heads up Andover’s business office, and learned that the district would welcome the additional students based on a tuitioning program.
Tuitioning is when students at a public school attend school in another district. The sending school pays the receiving school district an amount equal to the receiving school district’s average per pupil costs, as calculated by the state Department of Education.
Whitesville would send approximately 23 high school students to Andover for the 2023-24 school year. The program would be revisited in February 2024 for its success or for an alternate solution.
Following the public meeting, the board met in regular session. Afterwards, Emery said, “No motion was made to tuition our ninth- through 12th-grade students to Andover.”
The board’s public statement was: “We have heard the voice of the public. We are directing the Superintendent to develop an agreement to tuition high school students to Andover Central School, while pursuing options to maintain students at Whitesville Central School.”
Emery added that the district "will be reaching out to have roundtable discussions with our parents and sharing information with our community as we are able.”
In August 2021, both the Andover and Whitesville boards signed an agreement combining all the high school athletic programs between the two districts to be able to fill teams. The combined teams took the name Whitesville/Andover Athletics, or WA. In March, the undefeated WA girls basketball team won the Class D state championship.
The 2023-24 projected enrollment for Whitesville is:
• Pre-K: 14 with three out-of-district students.
• Kindergarten: Eight with one out-of-district student.
• First grade: 10 with two out-of-district students.
• Second grade: 17 with one out-of-district student.
• Third grade: Eight with one CG resident.
• Fourth grade: 15 with three out-of-district students.
• Fifth grade: 10 with four out-of-district students.
• Sixth grade: Eight with one out-of-district student.
• Seventh grade: Nine with one out of district student.
• Eighth grade: 10 students.
• Ninth grade: Four with one out-of-district student.
• 10th grade: Six with one out-of-district student.
• 11th grade: Seven with one out-of-district student.
• 12th grade: Six with one out-of-district student.
The high school total is 23 students with a total of 139 students altogether.
Andover’s projected high school enrollment is 25 ninth-graders, 22 in the 10th grade, 14 juniors and 19 seniors for a high school total of 80, along with a middle and elementary population of 103.
Whitesville’s teacher vacancies include middle/high school math, high school ELA English, two middle/high school social studies, Spanish as a second language and ELL and English language learners, business and robotics, technology and industrial arts, STEAM production.