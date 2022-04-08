OLEAN — Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES will host a teacher recruitment interviewing event Thursday, April 28 at the CTE Center in Olean.
Present will be 22 school districts recruiting for approximately 90 anticipated openings in a variety of areas including childhood education, special education, school counseling, high school general education, school psychology, visual arts and speech/hearing.
Recruiting school districts vary in size from rural, single campus K-12 settings to small city school districts.
On-site interviews will be available as part of the event and, additionally, districts will be available to discuss positions and answer questions.
Register online at https://caboces.org/teacher-recruitment-event/. Zoom interviews are also optional for interested candidates.
Event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Olean’s CTE Center is located at 1825 Windfall Road. Call (716) 376-8201 for more information.