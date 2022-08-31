OLEAN — The Tri-County Arts Council recently hosted its annual Celebration of the Arts and presented multiple awards to individuals and businesses in the area.
The awards celebration was held at Woodside Tavern on the Range, West River Road in Olean. Recipients included:
- Hog Shed Studio Pottery, with Michael and Elliott Hutten as master potters, were presented with the Thomas Barnes Lifetime Achievement, named after the longtime Arts Council board president. This award celebrates the career of an individual artist, organization, individual at an organization, or individual artist who, among other distinctions, has demonstrated particular commitment to his or her work throughout a long career and has made important contributions regionally, nationally or internationally in his/her field, especially at a milestone marker, such as retirement, job change, posthumous recognition, etc.
- The Distinguished Artist of the Year was presented to Hayden Haynes as an antler carver. This award honors individual artists in any discipline for their creative excellence and superior accomplishments in 2021.
- Sean Conklin from the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at St. Bonaventure was given the Excellence in Arts Education Award. This award honors an arts educator for their work in providing art instruction that helps to guide the next generation of artists in the region and cultivating lifelong supporters of the arts.
- Meg Saligman, Paula Derwick and Jackie Reed for the Heart of Olean Mural were named Volunteers of the Year. Many of the region’s arts and cultural organizations rely on volunteers, and this award recognizes the outstanding volunteer efforts of an unpaid individual or group that has had a major impact on the arts and culture sector.
- The Program of the Year Award was won by the Seneca Iroquois National Museum's Artist in Residence program. This award honors the achievement, dedication and creativity of an individual or organization from each of the three counties.
The Tri Arts Council has updated and reorganization their Artist Market and is open to the public noon to 6pm Tuesday through Friday, and noon to 5 pm Saturday, located at 110 W. State St.